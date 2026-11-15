Publix Beat The Largest Supermarket Chain In The US As A Better Grocery Store

When it comes to grocery shopping, bigger doesn't always mean better. Some supermarkets loom large with thousands of locations and gigantic annual sales numbers, but everyday shoppers have their own ideas about what makes a grocery store earn their devotion. From friendly employees and clean aisles to high-quality products and convenient prepared foods, the overall shopping experience can matter just as much as (or more than) the store's footprint. That may help explain why the popular regional Publix Super Markets chain recently outranked the country's largest traditional supermarket empire.

In USA Today's 2026 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Publix landed in sixth place among the nation's best grocery stores, while the giant Kroger chain finished notably lower in 10th place. Kroger's ranking particularly stands out considering the larger-than-life presence it maintains in America's grocery universe: According to the National Retail Federation, Kroger took in about $154.7 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2025, making it the country's largest traditional supermarket operator by sales.

It's notable that the USA Today awards weren't based on official sales or even on the number of stores. Instead, a panel of experts chose grocery store nominees based on things like value, selection, and service, with the final ranked placements picked by readers who voted over a period of 28 days. The competition included only dedicated grocery store chains, not general retailers such as Walmart and Costco. While Publix didn't take the top spot, which went to The Fresh Market, it still indicated a higher level of shopper loyalty than Kroger.