The 10-5-10 Method For Boiled Eggs That Peel Perfectly Every Time

No one said making hard boiled eggs was complicated, but if you've been tasked with making two dozen deviled eggs for a dinner party, peeling them perfectly can be a different story. Sure, sometimes the shell practically falls off, but other times it takes a sizable chunk of egg white with it, leaving you with a ragged mess. The 10-5-10 method is a tried-and-true technique that makes the process a lot more predictable. It calls for a 10-minute boil, a 5-minute rest, and a 10-minute ice bath to produce eggs that are fully cooked and easy to peel.

Start by placing your eggs in a single layer in a saucepan already filled with boiling water. Keep the water at a rolling boil, then start the timer for 10 minutes. Be careful not to over-vigorously boil, as that can make the eggs knock against one another and crack. After those 10 minutes, turn off the heat and let the eggs rest for five minutes. The resting period allows any residual heat to finish cooking the eggs gently.

Your last step is to transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water for 10 minutes, making sure they're completely submerged. The cold bath shuts down any more cooking, so the yolk won't develop that unappetizing gray-green ring around its edges. It also performs the neat trick of helping the egg contract inside the shell, creating a little separation from the egg white and the membrane lining the shell.