Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken In Every State
When you think of the quintessential American comfort food, what comes to mind? You may think of fried chicken, and for good reason: We can't think of too many things better than a piece of crispy, juicy, succulent breaded bird. Fried chicken is one of those beautiful dishes that's simple at its core while being amenable to endless customizations, and no two places make their fried chicken exactly alike.
That begs the question, then: Where can you get some of the best, crispiest fried chicken that the good ol' U-S-of-A has to offer? The good news is, you probably won't have to go far. Every state has at least one standout fried chicken joint sure to satisfy any craving. We've done some digging through Reddit forums, review platforms, and various awards and accolades to suss out the best cluckin' fried chicken in every state. Consider your next lunch spot decided on!
Alabama: Martin's Restaurant
Martin's Restaurant has been beloved for its fried chicken for over 80 years. The fried chicken at Martin's gets plenty of accolades, and one foodie has even called it the best they've ever had. Given that praise, the multiple sites naming Martin's among the best spots to get fried chicken in the state, and the fantastic reviews Martin's fried chicken gets on Yelp, it wasn't hard to choose this spot as our pick for Alabama.
(334) 265-1767
1796 Carter Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106
Alaska: Lucky Wishbone
We know, we know — fried chicken is typically thought of as a Southern comfort food. As it turns out, you can find some pretty good fried chicken up north, too. Take Alaska's Lucky Wishbone, for example, which is lauded as a hole-in-the-wall spot that serves up the best fried chicken around. But you don't have to take our word for it! Lucky Wishbone's Yelp reviews speak for themselves.
(907) 272-3454
1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe
When in Arizona, there's no better place to go for fried chicken than Mrs. White's Golden Rule Cafe. Not only do plenty of locals on Reddit recommend the spot, but foodie influencers on social media also back up its stellar reputation. Need more proof? The restaurant's been around since 1964, and there might even be a miracle elixir in its fried chicken — Mrs. White herself is still alive and kicking at 103 years old.
(602) 262-9256
808 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Arkansas: Maddie's Place
The next time you find yourself in Little Rock, Arkansas, with a hankering for fried chicken, you'd do well to follow the advice of locals and head over to Maddie's Place for a bite. There's some stiff competition in the neighborhood, but sound advice says you simply can't go wrong with Maddie's fried chicken, which even occasionally comes in wrap form!
(501) 660-4040
1615 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: Brenda's Meat and Three
California's varying foodie scenes are no laughing matter, and there are plenty of places to go if you want to get hooked up with some stellar fried chicken — however, Brenda's Meat and Three arguably has the best in the state. Not only has it received recognition from acclaimed national food outlets, but locals are also quick to recommend Brenda's as a standout spot for the fare.
(415) 926-8657
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Colorado: Juniper Valley Ranch
In some places, there's really only one place to go to get the best fried chicken money can buy. In Colorado Springs, for example, Juniper Valley Ranch should be your first port of call when you're craving crispy, crunchy chicken. As with many spots on this list, Juniper Valley Ranch has history on its side. It's been cooking up stellar chicken for over 70 years, and it's unlikely to stop any time soon!
(719) 576-0741
16350 CO-115, Colorado Springs, CO 80926
Connecticut: Greer's Chicken
Bristol, Connecticut, could be considered somewhat of a haven for fried chicken lovers — just ask patrons of Greer's Chicken if you don't believe us. The spot has already earned the acknowledgment of having the best fried chicken in the state by local publications, but we're not just following suit. Social media users all over the state harp over the chicken served up here, and reviewers rave about it.
(860) 583-3191
64 Matthews St, Bristol, CT 06010
Delaware: Lettie's Kitchen
Pretty much every roundup you come across that talks about Delaware's best fried chicken will mention Lettie's Kitchen. The spot has won numerous awards, both for its fried chicken and for its food in general. You may want to call your order in ahead of time if you want it to be ready when you arrive, but even if you have to wait a bit to dig into some hot fried chicken, it'll be worth it.
(302) 239-7816
1318 Old Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Dixie Fried Chicken
Dixie Fried Chicken's storefront won't call to you from the street, nor does it need to; its stellar reputation is enough to sustain this spot for a lifetime. And we're not the first to claim Dixie has the best fried chicken in Florida; locals also seem to have that consensus, and personally, a quick look at the spot's fried chicken is enough to get our mouths watering.
(561) 996-4000
133 Dr M.L.K. Jr Blvd W, Belle Glade, FL 33430
Georgia: The Busy Bee Cafe
You can score stellar fried chicken at any number of Atlanta institutions, but one stands out among the rest: The Busy Bee Cafe, which has been a local institution since 1947. In addition to receiving plentiful local acclaim for its fried chicken, The Busy Bee has also been the recipient of a James Beard Classics Award and it's a Michelin Bib Gourmand.
(404) 525-9212
810 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hawaii: Tanioka's
Hawaii isn't necessarily known for its fried chicken, but we did some digging, and the best around has to come from Tanioka's. Its fried chicken has received praise for being extra crispy, and we're salivating over talk of the presentation — word has it that you can get it with some yukari onigiri or on tangy sushi rice.
(808) 671-3779
94-903 Farrington Hwy, Waipahu, HI 96797
Idaho: Han's Chimaek
Hankering for some Korean fried chicken in Boise? Even if you just want regular fried chicken, you'd be wise to step outside your comfort zone for some Korean — locals simply cannot stop raving about it, and it's easy to see why. Recent reviews corroborate the idea that this is the one spot to go in Idaho to satisfy your crispy chicken craving.
(208) 336-5959
1716 S Broadway Ave, Boise, ID 83706
Illinois: Rip's Tavern
When asked where to get the best fried chicken around, many Chicagoans won't even recommend a spot in the city — they'll say driving out to Ladd is worth it for Rip's Tavern's fried chicken. These crispy bird pieces are beloved by everyone who gets the chance to try them, and they've garnered plenty of well-earned notoriety from Illinoisans in the know.
(815) 894-3051
311 N Main St, Ladd, IL 61329
Indiana: Wagner's Village Inn
A so-called "Village Inn" might not be your instinctual stop for a piece of incredible fried chicken, but if you come across Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenburg, Indiana, you'd be remiss not to stop in for a bite. Don't take our word for it; this hole-in-the-wall spot actually won a James Beard Award, coveted recognition that locals agree is well-deserved. Apparently its gravy is also incredible.
(812) 934-3854
22171 Main St, Oldenburg, IN 47036
Iowa: High Life Lounge
If you've never heard of "broasted" chicken before, get ready: Your life is about to be permanently altered. This method of frying chicken is utilized at our Iowa pick, High Life Lounge, where crispy chicken is pressure-fried to lock in moisture. The result? Absolutely fabulous fried chicken that locals swear by and are quick to recommend to anyone with a hankering for the bird.
(515) 280-1965
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Chicken Mary's
If you're looking for great fried chicken in Kansas, you'll inevitably hear of the contentious battle between Chicken Mary's and Chicken Annie's. It's such an infamous war that The Travel Channel had to get in on the conversation, and when a blind taste test was held between the two spots, Chicken Mary's was declared the winner. The spot seems to take a slight edge with locals, too.
(620) 231-9510
1133 E 600th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762
Kentucky: Claudia Sanders Dinner House
Ah, Kentucky — certainly one of the best states in the country to grab a bite of fried chicken. After all, it's the namesake state of KFC, which did indeed used to be called Kentucky Fried Chicken.
The fast food restaurant has a fun connection to our Kentucky pick — Claudia Sanders Dinner House was, in fact, opened by the famous Colonel Sanders and his wife, Claudia. As expected, the chicken is nothing short of finger-lickin' good.
(502) 633-5600
3202 Shelbyville Rd, Shelbyville, KY 40065
Louisiana: Lil Dizzy's
After sussing out many a fried chicken joint in New Orleans, we had to pick Lil Dizzy's as the spot with the best in the state of Louisiana. Foodies have pitted this spot against several others in the area and declared Lil Dizzy's the winner for being absolutely impeccable in all respects. Plenty of locals share their opinion when asked on Reddit where to get the best fried chicken around.
(504) 766-8687
1500 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Honey's Fried Chicken Palace
Honey's Fried Chicken Palace gets a good amount of press in Maine, and it's not without reason: The fried chicken is swoon-worthy. Honey's fried chicken sandwiches are said to be especially good, but the spot also does individual pieces if you're not feeling a whole sandwich. Even better, Reddit users say it's cooked to order, though this may mean that you should order ahead if you're on a time crunch.
(207) 593-8090
153 New County Rd, Thomaston, ME 04859
Maryland: Chaptico Market
The next time you're in or around Chaptico, Maryland, do yourself a favor and head to Chaptico Market for some fried chicken. This is the resounding answer you'll get if you ask locals where to get the best poultry around. It's crispy, ultra-juicy, and has loyalists stopping by regularly to stock up on enough fried chicken to feed the whole fam for dinner.
(301) 884-3308
25466 Maddox Rd, Chaptico, MD 20621
Massachusetts: The Coast Cafe
Hankering for some soul food in Massachusetts? Then you simply have to stop by The Coast Cafe, which is said by many to have the best fried chicken in the region. In addition to receiving plenty of positive press, locals are fervent admirers of the spot, and its stellar Google reviews speak for themselves. If you're not feeling straight-up fried chicken, the spot offers a number of fried chicken sandwich options, as well.
(617) 354-7644
233 River St, Cambridge, MA 02139
Michigan: Cousin's Tasty Chicken
Herby, breaded, and deeply golden — what more could fried chicken lovers ask for? The fried chicken at Cousin's Tasty Chicken in Grand Rapids, Michigan deserves all the love it gets according to locals. In fact, it seems to be a pretty unanimous opinion that Cousin's has the best fried chicken in the area. Pro tip: Don't sleep on the gizzards when you head in, either.
(616) 456-5244
1209 Leonard St, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Minnesota: Abang Yoli
Hopkins, Minnesota is home to the best fried chicken in the state, and it's not even a close contest. After all, if you're ever searching for fried chicken in the area, you'll likely see one name mentioned over and over again: Abang Yoli. It apparently has an incredible fried chicken sandwich on offer. But don't worry, traditionalists! You can also get pieces of its Korean fried chicken at the spot, and word on the street is you won't be disappointed.
(952) 247-0655
12934 Minnetonka Blvd, Hopkins, MN 55305
Mississippi: Old Country Store
Believe it or not, the best fried chicken in Mississippi can be found at an unassuming buffet. As unassuming as Old Country Store is on the outside, you'd be remiss not to head in for some fried chicken the next time you drive by. For one thing, Alton Brown gave it a shoutout on an episode of "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." Better yet, locals seem to agree with Brown's opinion.
facebook.com/oldcountrystorelorman
(601) 437-3661
18801 US-61, Lorman, MS 39096
Missouri: Porter's Fried Chicken
You can get fabulous fried chicken at several spots across the St. Louis area, but none hit quite as hard as what you'll find at Porter's. Reddit and Facebook users alike back the spot, which also appears in many roundups of outstanding fried chicken spots in the region. You'll want to go for a 20-piece bucket on those nights when you have a crowd to feed.
(314) 781-2097
3628 S Big Bend Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63143
Montana: Double Front Cafe & Bar
Heading to Missoula? Don't leave without stopping by The Double Front Cafe & Bar for what's been called the best fried chicken in the state. This local institution has been serving chicken since 1933, and the city's long-time residents say it's just as good now as it was in their childhood. Lovingly referred to as iconic, juicy, and fresh, this is one spot every fried chicken fan should have on their bucket list.
(406) 543-6264
122 W Alder St, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Dirty Birds
Even the most cursory research will deliver up Dirty Birds as Nebraska's best spot to get fried chicken. And after comparing it to other local institutions? We have to agree. Locals have no problem standing by this spot. It even uses its own sweet tea brine for the chicken, an unexpected twist on the comfort food staple.
(402) 557-5558
1722 St Marys Ave, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: Yardbird
The next time you're in Vegas and need some fried chicken, we recommend hitting the decidedly upscale Yardbird (which lives inside the Venetian) to satisfy your cravings. Not only does Yardbird get accolades in some of the most prestigious foodie publications, but it's also called the best by locals, who say the restaurant's gluten-free fried chicken is also fantastic.
(702) 297-6541
3355 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Sweet Chix
Sweet Chix is another spot that uses a sweet tea brine for its chicken. Consequently, we don't think it's a coincidence that this can also be called the best fried chicken in its home state of New Hampshire. You'll hear locals talking about it as the best around and see food influencers trying it for one simple reason: the fried chicken here is stellar.
(603) 379-9388
184 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862
New Jersey: Chicken Kitchen
New Jersey's Chicken Kitchen has been around since the early 1980s, and no longer needs to prove its staying power. After all, the fried chicken at this spot has always been delicious, and there's no reason to believe that'll end anytime soon. Even better, everything here is cooked to order (though that also means you'd be wise to call in your order ahead of time if you're in a rush).
(732) 542-8030
420 Shrewsbury Plaza, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
New Mexico: Nexus Brewery & Restaurant
Though "Breaking Bad" fans might find themselves seeking out Los Pollos Hermanos on their next excursion to Albuquerque, there's actually a better spot to score some fried chicken: Nexus Brewery & Restaurant. This is one of the top-ranked fried chicken spots on Yelp, but our recommendation goes beyond that. It's also the place we saw most consistently recommended by in-the-know locals.
(505) 242-4100
4730 Pan American Fwy, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York: Charles Pan-Fried Chicken
Charles Pan-Fried Chicken has to be the best spot for fried chicken in all the boroughs. After all, it has more media shout-outs than we can count on two hands, and locals happily go wild over the pan-fried chicken served here. Don't believe us? Ask Reddit users for their opinion. While you're sure to see some other spots thrown into the mix (it is NYC), you're guaranteed to see plenty of people singing the praises of Charles' fried chicken.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Mr. Charles Chicken and Fish
Yes, two restaurants named "Charles" in back-to-back spot. Despite this funny coincidence, we were staunch in choosing Mr. Charles Chicken and Fish as the best spot for fried chicken in North Carolina. It appears on many a list rounding up the best spots in the state, and local foodies who have given their opinion are rife with praise for the chicken. Pro tip: Your chicken order isn't complete without some delicious hush puppies.
(980) 335-0008
413 Dalton Ave, Charlotte, NC 28206
North Dakota: Brew Bird
To be frank, it wasn't hard to identify Brew Bird as the standout fried chicken institution in North Dakota. Practically every online source talking about great fried chicken in the Fargo area mentions Brew Bird, and it's also been called the best elsewhere. Customers love all the flavor options Brew Bird offers, something that can be hard to find otherwise in the state.
(701) 205-0238
30 University Dr, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Hopocan Gardens
When seeking out fried chicken in Ohio, you have to go with a spot in Barberton, where they serve up the region's famous Serbian fried chicken. Of the available restaurants, we'd recommend hitting up Hopocan Gardens. It's mentioned all over the web for having the best fried chicken of its kind in the state. It has longevity on its side, too, as the spot has been around for over half a century.
(330) 825-9923
4396 W Hopocan Ave, Norton, OH 44203
Oklahoma: Florence's Restaurant
Florence's Restaurant is a point of pride for the whole state of Oklahoma. It won the state's first James Beard award, and has made an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" — two accolades guaranteed to set a restaurant up for success. Of course, the fried chicken is indeed the star here, presented in many iterations. Try the Yammed Fried Chicken when you head in, as you're unlikely to see this delicacy elsewhere.
(405) 427-3663
1437 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Oregon: Reel M Inn
There's no shortage of standout fried chicken spots in Oregon, but a solid argument can be made that the best is served by a small dive called Reel M Inn. It's recommended all over the internet, and some even consider it to have better fried chicken than some of the Portland's specialty spots. If you want friendly, late-night grub where fried chicken is always at your disposal, Reel M Inn is your spot.
(503) 231-3880
2430 Division St, Portland, OR 97202
Pennsylvania: Love & Honey
Love & Honey had to be our pick for Pennsylvania's best fried chicken. After all, it gets recommended by some of the most trusted foodie sources, and we'd be tempted to visit simply because of its name (and yes: the chicken does get some honeyed sweetness to hit all your taste buds). Locals can attest, as well, and those who've had Love & Honey's fried chicken pretty much swear by it.
(215) 789-7878
1100 Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Rhode Island: Honeybird
Don't confuse the aforementioned Love & Honey with Honeybird. After all, the latter is our pick for Rhode Island's best fried chicken spot, and it deserves to stand on its own. Another spot that's gotten recognition from well-known food outlets, some claim it's a little pricey, though plenty of locals say it's well worth the cost. Plus, from video reviews we've seen, the in-house presentation is absolutely fantastic.
(401) 919-5885
230 Massasoit Ave, East Providence, RI 02914
South Carolina: Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken
Our country was once swimming in Yogi Bear's Honey Fried Chicken locations. But after the franchise was bought by Hardee's (who mostly wanted its signature recipe), every location closed — except for one in South Carolina. The fried chicken here is undeniably delicious, and folks say the portions are generous to boot. Moreover, this spot draws folks from far and wide who are dying for a taste alongside a healthy dose of nostalgia.
(843) 332-7031
514 S Fifth St, Hartsville, SC 29550
South Dakota: The Keg
The next time you're on a road trip and you pass through Sioux Falls, do yourself a favor and warm up with some fried chicken from The Keg. This spot easily stood out among its competitors — it was mentioned in every local fried chicken roundup we came across, and residents are eager to recommend it when asked where to get stellar fried chicken.
(605) 275-4534
4211 W 12th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Tennessee: Prince's Hot Chicken
If you're in Tennessee, it's practically mandatory to head over to Prince's Hot Chicken, AKA the birthplace of Nashville hot chicken. You can't get better than the OG, which has been around for over 70 years and been recommended by the Food Network. Of course, locals stand by the spot, too. Not a fan of spice? Don't worry — you can get everything from plain chicken to "XXX Hot" chicken at Prince's.
Multiple locations
Texas: Mike's Chicken
Mike's Chicken has a few locations in the Dallas area. Each is easily distinguishable by the vibrant, lime-green-lettered signage, and it gets all the recommendations. You'll find it mentioned in well-respected food outlets, on the news, and in foodie forums, where locals are adamant that Mike's has the best fried chicken. Even residents of other parts of the (very, very large) state have been known to make the drive to Dallas for a taste of Mike's.
Multiple locations
Utah: Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen
You know a spot is good when it's recommended despite being somewhat out-of-the-way from a city hub. Such is the case with Sauce Boss Southern Kitchen in Draper, Utah, which has won multiple awards, and even made a "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" appearance. Some folks are so in love with the fried chicken here that they've made a point to sing its praises in dedicated Reddit posts, because it's that good.
(385) 434-2433
877 E 12300 S, Draper, UT 84020
Vermont: Canteen Cremee
There's really no contest here, at least if we're to take locals at their word (which we're about to): Canteen Cremee is the absolute best spot to get fried chicken in Vermont. It's so good that some regularly go out of their way to score its fried chicken, even if there are more convenient options available. Even better, once you've had your full of fried chicken, indulge in some dessert with one of Canteen Cremee's stunning ice cream creations.
(802) 496-6003
5123 Main St, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Virginia: Lowry's Crab Shack
We know what you're thinking — fried chicken at a seafood shack? Well, when in Virginia (specifically Hamilton), you should absolutely head to Lowry's Crab Shack even if you're not in the mood for crustaceans. After all, it has the best fried chicken in the entire state, according to Loudoun County residents and media outlets. Don't believe us? Check its online reviews, where countless customers have raved over the fried chicken.
(540) 338-2348
420 W Colonial Hwy, Hamilton, VA 20158
Washington: Sisters and Brothers Bar
When in Seattle — or any place in the surrounding area, really — we'll leave you with one missive: Go get the fried chicken at Sisters and Brothers Bar. Seriously, do it. Other popular outlets have called it the best in the state, it's listed in pretty much every fried chicken roundup we could find, and of course, locals stand by it. Word on the street is that the hot chicken here is seriously hot, too, so be prepared.
(206) 283-2078
544 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
West Virginia: Dirty Bird
Not to be confused with our Nebraska pick, Dirty Birds, Morgantown's singular Dirty Bird has the best fried chicken you'll find in all of West Virginia. Locals love it so much that some recommend getting there on the earlier side of opening hours, as the spot's been known to run out of fried chicken in the past. If you're in a rush, call your order in ahead of time, too, as everything is cooked to order.
(304) 284-9599
301 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Tomken's
Wisconsinites have reached a consensus: Tomken's is the number one place to go when you're in the mood for some crispy fried chicken. Every time we saw Tomken's recommended on Reddit, commenters were quick to chime in with their own praise for the spot's fried chicken. In other words, it's safe to say you won't be disappointed dining at this spot.
(414) 258-9110
8001 Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214
Wyoming: Flock
Casper, Wyoming's Flock easily has the best fried chicken in the state. Even if the state's pickings are fairly slim in this regard, that just makes Flock stand out all the more. Local diners have gone out of their way to post praise for the restaurant's chicken, while reviewers are pretty universally happy when they dine here. Plus, Flock can cater your next event if you're interested.
(307) 333-5197
3095 Talon Dr, Casper, WY 82604
Methodology
To earn a spot on this list, we looked for places with a mix of positive local consumer reviews and mentions in media outlets (though in rare cases, sometimes the latter was unavailable). Some negative comments were okay — after all, everything has a naysayer — but we needed to see a pretty wide consensus of positive remarks. We also paid special attention to restaurants that got multiple mentions across various social media and news outlets.