Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken In Every State

When you think of the quintessential American comfort food, what comes to mind? You may think of fried chicken, and for good reason: We can't think of too many things better than a piece of crispy, juicy, succulent breaded bird. Fried chicken is one of those beautiful dishes that's simple at its core while being amenable to endless customizations, and no two places make their fried chicken exactly alike.

That begs the question, then: Where can you get some of the best, crispiest fried chicken that the good ol' U-S-of-A has to offer? The good news is, you probably won't have to go far. Every state has at least one standout fried chicken joint sure to satisfy any craving. We've done some digging through Reddit forums, review platforms, and various awards and accolades to suss out the best cluckin' fried chicken in every state. Consider your next lunch spot decided on!