Make Pot Roast Crave-Worthy With One Overlooked Canned Soup

Hot or cold, rainy or sunny, a classic slow-cooked pot roast is really hard to beat. As it cooks, the aromatics fill the home with promises of a comforting and satisfying meal. It almost warms the air with coziness, whether it is cooked in a Dutch oven or a crock pot. But there is something about the cold weather and shorter days that make this meal even more special. Just like an oversized sweater or fluffy blanket, pot roast is a meal you want to wrap yourself up with — and if you want an amazing meal that's even more crave-worthy, we propose adding a can of golden mushroom soup.

In the past, we've suggested cream of mushroom soup to bring a luscious aesthetic to your pot roast, which is definitely tasty. But if you are in a household that has dairy issues, that isn't an option. So, don't let that keep you from enjoying a mushroom forward flavor profile. A can of golden mushroom soup, with beef stock and tomato puree, is going to add tangy, succulent, umami notes to the dish, elevating your pot roast differently than cream of mushroom.

This option complements the rich quality of the meat without sacrificing flavor. Plus, the feel of the mushrooms adds a silky but dense texture, expanding the palatable experience of the entire meal. If you haven't tried it before, now may be the perfect time.