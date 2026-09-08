The French Boxed Red Wine Consumer Reports Rated The Best, Hands Down

Boxed wine has spent many years fighting the assumption that it belongs at tailgates and frat parties — not in nice restaurants or alongside elegant dinners at home. Consumer Reports literally put that stereotype to the test by sampling a variety of boxed wines, and one French red emerged with the Editor's Choice designation. The winner was Ch. du Chatelard Beaujolais, Wineberry Bag in Box, an elegant take on boxed wine that impressed CR tasters with what's inside the package and how it's presented.

Consumer Reports describes the Château du Chatelard as a "juicy, graceful Beaujolais," while also noting an inherent earthiness that saves it from being overly sweet. Several evaluators were involved in this tasting, collectively providing commentary such as that it was balanced, approachable, suitable for social gatherings, and tasted more expensive than its actual price tag. One taster who generally prefers dry, minerally white wines was particularly impressed by it, despite a fellow compatriot calling it "too bright."

The victory, however, wasn't without a strong competitor. Consumer Reports said its tasters also loved Black Box Pinot Noir and described the top spot as essentially a toss-up between the two wines. Wineberry ultimately edged out the competition because of its distinctive wooden packaging, which CR found attractive enough to display at a dinner party. As for how to enjoy the Wineberry Beaujolais, the tasters felt it was a good fit for most any meal, but still suggested pairing with foods such as prime cheeses, Italian-style salumi cured meats, and classic roast chicken.