The French Boxed Red Wine Consumer Reports Rated The Best, Hands Down
Boxed wine has spent many years fighting the assumption that it belongs at tailgates and frat parties — not in nice restaurants or alongside elegant dinners at home. Consumer Reports literally put that stereotype to the test by sampling a variety of boxed wines, and one French red emerged with the Editor's Choice designation. The winner was Ch. du Chatelard Beaujolais, Wineberry Bag in Box, an elegant take on boxed wine that impressed CR tasters with what's inside the package and how it's presented.
Consumer Reports describes the Château du Chatelard as a "juicy, graceful Beaujolais," while also noting an inherent earthiness that saves it from being overly sweet. Several evaluators were involved in this tasting, collectively providing commentary such as that it was balanced, approachable, suitable for social gatherings, and tasted more expensive than its actual price tag. One taster who generally prefers dry, minerally white wines was particularly impressed by it, despite a fellow compatriot calling it "too bright."
The victory, however, wasn't without a strong competitor. Consumer Reports said its tasters also loved Black Box Pinot Noir and described the top spot as essentially a toss-up between the two wines. Wineberry ultimately edged out the competition because of its distinctive wooden packaging, which CR found attractive enough to display at a dinner party. As for how to enjoy the Wineberry Beaujolais, the tasters felt it was a good fit for most any meal, but still suggested pairing with foods such as prime cheeses, Italian-style salumi cured meats, and classic roast chicken.
What's inside the box of Château du Chatelard Beaujolais
The Wineberry Box of wine from Château du Chatelard in France's Beaujolais region perches between the famous wine areas of Fleurie and Morgon. This boxed wine, earning Consumer Reports' nod for Editor's Choice, is made from 100% gamay grapes, the signature wine grape that flourishes there. The winery itself produces a range of wines using gamay and chardonnay grapes, stressing the importance of winemaking techniques that reflect the different growing areas and terroirs unique to the region.
Wineberry's packaging, highly regarded by Consumer Reports, helps distinguish it from the familiar cardboard boxes found on many grocery store shelves. The reusable outer box is constructed with sustainable wood, and the company works with sustainability organizations to plant one tree for every box purchased. The bag inside holds three liters of wine, which equals four standard bottles of wine.
All in all, the Consumer Reports' choice provides a pretty convincing rebuttal to the idea that boxed wine is automatically second-rate. To further explore the transformation of previously shunned boxed wines, check out these 11 boxed wines you should always buy, and in a nod to affordable bottled versions, here are eight popular value red wines, ranked worst to best.