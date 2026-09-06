15 Ingredients To Add To Coffee Grounds For A More Interesting Brew
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There's nothing wrong with a solid, predictable, well-brewed cup of coffee. In fact, when you're barely awake and trying to remember what day it is, "dependable" can be exactly what you need. But even a favorite bag of beans can start tasting a little too familiar after a while. Fortunately, you don't have to buy pre-flavored coffee beans or sticky syrups to shake up your morning routine.
One of the more interesting ways to give an ordinary cup of joe a completely different personality is to add another ingredient directly to the grounds before even pushing that brew button. Spices are particularly well-suited to the job, but they're far from your only option. Cocoa, citrus, coconut, herbs, and even less-obvious ingredients such as chicory and saffron can bring flavor parties ranging from warm and cozy to floral, fruity, spicy, earthy, or lusciously bittersweet.
Below are 15 ideas to liven up, mellow down, or inject intrigue into your daily coffee-drinking routine. I've tried many of these in my own morning or afternoon cuppas, while others come from recurring online enthusiasm or long-held coffee traditions across the globe. For most of these toss-ins, a little goes a long way, so start with a pinch and adjust the next batch to taste, gradually building your own private java-flavor repertoire. It's also important to note that these ideas are for mixing spices and other flavorings into coffee beans that have already been ground; you don't want to gum up your home coffee grinder. The technique works particularly well with drip coffee, pour-over, and French press brewing.
Ground ginger
Ground ginger powder isn't just for baking or tea; it can give coffee a warm little kick that's distinct from the bolder heat of chile peppers. The rhizome's zingy flavor and lively aroma perk up an average brew, and it's a perfect choice for pairing with cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom for a truly custom blend. Ditch the autumn seasonal coffee creamers, and go straight for the real thing.
Dried orange peel
Coffee and citrus can be surprisingly good collaborators, especially with beans harboring inherently bright, fruity notes. Finely chopped or grated dried orange peel adds fragrance and a slightly sweet and tangy, fruity tinge. It can brighten a dark roast or bring depth to lighter ones. Just be sure to use dried instead of fresh peel, and as I learned the hard way, include as little of the bitter white pith as possible.
Vanilla bean powder
Vanilla has a way of making other flavors seem softer and rounder, making it a natural coffee enhancer. Instead of liquid vanilla extract, look for pure ground vanilla bean or vanilla bean powder to blend right into the grounds. Unlike vanilla-like syrups, this brings a gentle vanilla aroma without turning the finished coffee into an overtly sweet drink. It pairs beautifully with baked goods for relaxing coffee breaks.
Star anise
Star anise is one of the more sophisticated suggestions here, but it's perfect if you love licorice-like flavors. The slightly sweet, spicy, highly aromatic character can give coffee a nuanced, complex persona, especially when paired with cinnamon or orange peel. You don't need much: Break off a small piece of one star and add it to the grounds. This is definitely a start-small ingredient, since its distinct flavor can quickly overpower the coffee itself.
Toasted coconut
Unsweetened coconut infuses coffee with a mellow, nutty flavor and a hint of natural sweetness. Mix a small amount of finely shredded toasted coconut with coffee grounds, then let the hot brewing water pull out some of its aroma and flavor. It's especially good with medium or dark roasts and makes a perfect base for tropical-inspired coffee drinks. Try adding cocoa powder for a chocolatey-coconut twist.
Culinary lavender
Lavender gives coffee a beautifully floral aroma, but take some care with this one. Choose culinary lavender sold specifically for consumption, and use the dried buds sparingly because of their super concentrated flavor. Try pairing them with a light or medium roast, and crush just a few buds into the grounds. I've found lavender to be especially compatible with iced coffees and coffee cocktails.
Saffron
Saffron certainly isn't the budget choice, as it's considered the world's most expensive spice. But you only need a few delicate threads to experiment with. It's traditionally added to coffee in some parts of Saudi Arabia, and I particularly enjoy it alongside other aromatic spices like cardamom. It brings a notably floral, honey-like flavor while adding an elegant layer to coffee.
Chicory root
If you've ever sipped and savored traditional New Orleans-style coffee, this one's for you. Roasted and ground chicory root has long been blended with coffee, adding extra body and earthy flavor to the beans. I first discovered this in NOLA's French Quarter, but you can easily buy roasted, ground chicory separately and add a little to regular coffee grounds for a fuller, toastier brew with nutty notes. Tread softly, since chicory can be an acquired taste.
Cinnamon
It's quite common to sprinkle cinnamon directly into a cup of brewed coffee, but consider going a step further by mixing it straight into ground coffee beans. Add a small pinch of ground cinnamon before brewing for deeper flavor, warm sweetness, and a cozy aroma. It's similar to making a cinnamon latte but without flavored syrups or excess sugar. Use medium or dark roasts to let the cinnamon flavor really shine.
Cardamom
Pairing cardamom with coffee is a long-held practice in many countries, and it's one of the more intensely aromatic spices to try. Cardamom (the green kind, which is different from black cardamom) has a distinct sweetness with bright, fragrant, floral notes and hints of citrus, bringing extra complexity to the finished brew. While experiencing this drink in India, I learned to crush a pod and mix the seeds into the coffee grounds — but you can also use just a small pinch of ground cardamom.
Cocoa powder
Unsweetened cocoa powder is an obvious choice if you like mocha but don't want a coffee drink loaded with chocolate syrup. Added to coffee grounds, cocoa delivers rich, dark, bittersweet chocolate notes. Try it with a dark roast for the deepest flavor, but go easy on the amount; you want cocoa to accent the coffee, not overwhelm it. Start with about a teaspoon of cocoa per cup of coffee. And remember to use the unsweetened kind, typically available in supermarket baking aisles.
Fennel seed
Fennel seed brings a gently sweet, anise-like flavor that makes it one of the more unexpected coffee companions. Lightly crush a few seeds before blending them into the grounds so that the aroma is easier to release during brewing. Like cardamom, fennel is commonly used in some regional preparations of Saudi Arabian coffee. Try combining it with cardamom or ginger for an especially aromatic cup.
Cloves
Cloves are an excellent option when you want coffee to taste bold, spicy, and intensely aromatic. The warm, slightly peppery character works particularly well with dark-roasted coffee, especially on chilly days when combined with cinnamon or orange peel for a mulled-spice effect. Cloves can quickly steal the spotlight, so start very small. One lightly crushed whole clove mixed into a pot's worth of grounds may be plenty.
Fresh mint leaves
Fresh mint leaves can take coffee in entirely new directions, adding cool, bright, herbal notes. Lightly bruise a few clean mint leaves to release the aroma, then tuck them among the coffee grounds before brewing. Start with just a couple of leaves, since mint can quickly overshadow anything in its path. Use a medium or dark roast, and consider mixing the resulting coffee with cocoa for a chocolate-mint vibe.
Black pepper
Black pepper in coffee beans might sound strange, but consider how well pepper can complement chocolate, cinnamon, and other warm flavors. A tiny amount of freshly ground pepper adds a subtle bite that can make coffee taste livelier without dominating the taste buds. This is another addition where moderation matters: Give the grounds just one or two twists of the pepper mill, then combine it with cinnamon or cocoa if you want a more rounded blend.