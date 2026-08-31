Why A Bar Owner Says To Think Twice Before Ordering Olives In Your Martini

Cocktail garnishes can make or break otherwise carefully crafted works of art, like a classic martini. Whether enjoying the expertise of professional bartenders or making a pristine martini at home, you know there's often an olive involved in the final presentation. Most folks don't think twice about that perky little olive — but maybe they should, according to an expert on all things cocktails.

According to Justin Lavenue, master mixologist, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room in Austin, Texas, and owner and operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, it's wise to be concerned about the cleanliness of olives going into martinis, just as you would be with any other food. "Olives are usually stored in brine, which helps preserve them, but brine is not a holy water that cleanses everything it touches," notes Lavenue. Factors like exposure to oxygen, warm temperatures, cross-contamination, or improper handling and storage can all compromise the safety of those olives.

Though fairly unlikely, these garnishes could turn an otherwise delightful evening into a stomachache. In some extreme instances, the olives could even expose you to foodborne illnesses like botulism. "That is not me trying to turn a martini garnish into a horror movie; it is just the reality that salty water does not make food immortal," warns Lavenue. Fortunately, he shares a few qualities to look for in good olives, plus some red flags indicating when to avoid them.