Why Americans Are Favoring Real Sugar Over Corn Syrup In 2026

Many Americans have a semi-sweet relationship with sugar by loving the role it plays in desserts and drinks while still worrying about the negative health effects of over-consumption. According to a 2026 report by CoBank, some interesting nuances have emerged in recent buying trends, particularly in regard to "regular" sugar versus high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS).



Americans may indeed be trying to cut back on sugar, but when they do buy sweetened food products, they appear to increasingly favor the old-fashioned stuff. The CoBank report found that demand for cane and beet sugar recently rose 0.6% year over year, reaching 6.079 million tons, while demand for HFCS fell 3.5% during that same time period. CoBank says those numbers point to continued consumer demand for sweeteners they view as natural and less processed.

That isn't to say shoppers are piling bags of white sugar into their grocery carts since the data is tracking sweetener shipments to both grocery stores and food manufacturers. Seeing as HFCS is a less common ingredient in home kitchens, this indicates a shift in the choices manufacturers are making about what goes into their products. The report also shows the trend toward real sugar is holding its ground even as many Americans say they would like to eat less of it.

The CoBank report makes clear its conclusion, saying, "Food manufacturers and consumers continue to favor natural sweeteners over more highly processed alternatives, such as high fructose corn syrup." However, the reasons aren't singular, as several factors are at play.