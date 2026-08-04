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Consumer Reports doesn't just review appliances and cars — they compare types of food, too. And as of 2026, it says that the best option among the most popular brands of vanilla ice cream comes not from Häagen-Dazs or Blue Bell — it's a label that's usually known for wilder, more complex flavors: Ben & Jerry's. It's the only one of two companies on the list to reach a high approval score on the website, making it the best grocery store brand vanilla ice cream in existence.

What makes Ben & Jerry's take on vanilla ice cream so exciting? It's all about texture and flavor. Consumer Reports praises its richness, denseness, and the fact that it contains real vanilla beans, giving it much more depth than versions that use artificial flavors. And one can definitely taste it when you dig a spoon in. The flavor is described as intense and very dairy-forward, which lets you know that you're getting a genuinely tasty treat. There's a reason why Ben & Jerry's is considered one of the best ice cream brands, after all.

Ben & Jerry's also boasts that its vanilla is Non-GMO, contains cage-free eggs, is fairtrade, and participates in the Caring Dairy program. It's also sold in responsibly sourced packaging, which means there won't be any excess waste.