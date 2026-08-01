The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Might Already Be In Your Pantry, According To Reddit

Craving a classic, purely American dessert? You probably have the best chocolate chip cookie recipe in the world already at the the tips of your fingers. Bakers and foodies on Reddit have a lot of respect for that old reliable, Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie. The company has been printing

Ruth Wakefield's recipe for the baked treats on the side of their packaging ever since 1939. In the 90-plus years that have passed by since, no other version of the treat has ever been able to compare for many Redditors.

"Nestle Toll House recipe never strays. I've googled some great SOUNDING recipes, but turned out awful," a user on r/snacking remarked. "I bring these cookies everywhere. Every time I'm invited to a party, potluck, or just to hang out, I bring a batch of chocolate chip cookies," one user posting to r/askredditfood said, adding that when they tell them it's just the recipe from the back of the Toll House bag, they get surprised looks.