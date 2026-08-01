The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe Might Already Be In Your Pantry, According To Reddit
Craving a classic, purely American dessert? You probably have the best chocolate chip cookie recipe in the world already at the the tips of your fingers. Bakers and foodies on Reddit have a lot of respect for that old reliable, Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie. The company has been printing
Ruth Wakefield's recipe for the baked treats on the side of their packaging ever since 1939. In the 90-plus years that have passed by since, no other version of the treat has ever been able to compare for many Redditors.
"Nestle Toll House recipe never strays. I've googled some great SOUNDING recipes, but turned out awful," a user on r/snacking remarked. "I bring these cookies everywhere. Every time I'm invited to a party, potluck, or just to hang out, I bring a batch of chocolate chip cookies," one user posting to r/askredditfood said, adding that when they tell them it's just the recipe from the back of the Toll House bag, they get surprised looks.
Other tips to upgrade your next batch of chocolate chip cookies
There were, of course, a few Reddit users who claimed they liked other chocolate chip cookie recipes better than the classic Toll House recipe. One poster in r/AskReddit swears by Crisco's back of the can recipe for cookies; another r/baking user points to Ghirardelli Chocolate's version.
But some fans are so devoted to Toll House's recipe, they've tinkered with it a bit to make it even better. They had plenty of additional hacks for making bakery-style chocolate chip cookies at home like adding extra brown sugar to the mix, putting in extra flour, or substituting Crisco for half the butter.
One user suggested adding browned butter to the chocolate chip cookie recipe. Another writer, who claimed to have worked for a cookie supply company, said the best chocolate chip cookie recipe ought to include Heath Bar toffee pieces. "Finish with some flaky sea salt as soon as they come out of the oven if you're looking to cut some of the sweetness," they insisted. No matter what you add to your own cookies — or which recipe you use — they're bound to conjure up some smiles.