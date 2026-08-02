The Unwanted Surprise Hiding In Almost Every Cup Of Keurig Coffee

If you rely on a Keurig to provide your morning caffeine fix, you may not think twice about what's happening inside the machine as it whirs out your coffee. Pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, hit a button, and before you know it, you're holding a hot mug of joe. However, there's an extra ingredient that may be making its way into your brew, and it's not a particularly pleasant one: plastic.

There's a good chance you've already heard about microplastics, but for the uninitiated, they're small particles of plastic that measure less than 5 millimeters in at least one dimension. They can be created when larger plastic items break down from repeated use, especially when the material is exposed to heat, pressure, friction, or regular wear. Standard K-Cup pods are primarily made from a type of plastic called polypropylene, and research suggests that when the Keurig machine forces hot water through the pod into your cup, tiny plastic particles are transferred into your coffee.

In all fairness, this issue isn't limited to Keurig machines — studies have shown it applies to a range of plastic-based coffee systems. The amount of microplastic released also varies depending on different factors, from the pressure and temperature of the water to the acidity of the coffee itself. Some estimates suggest it's only about 10 particles per cup, but there isn't much research about it. While the presence of microplastics in pod coffee is becoming increasingly well documented, what that actually means for your health is a more complicated question.