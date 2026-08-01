Cincinnati chili seems to exist only to defy any preconceptions non-Ohioans might have about what chili is and is not. Texas, perhaps the only state more closely associated with chili, often regards the Cincinnati variant with bafflement and horror. Created by two Macedonian immigrant brothers in the 1920s, Cincinnati chili is typically served over spaghetti and flavored with Greek-inspired seasonings like cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. Even just the act of ordering this much-maligned dish can be an intimidating exercise for any outsider. Fear not, however, as Tasting Table is here to instruct you how to order chili like a Cincinnati native.

Before making such an attempt, you should acquaint yourself with the basics of what makes Cincinnati chili so unique — if it doesn't appeal, fine, but you're missing out. Yes, it will be served on a bed of noodles, but so what? Anyone who's ever enjoyed a classic ragù alla bolognese cannot claim pasta and meat sauce don't go together. And when we say Cincinnati chili comes with cheese, we're not talking about a light sprinkling of parmesan. Rather, you'll be lucky if you can even see the chili beneath the mountain of radiant-orange shredded cheddar that traditionally accompanies this dish.

Bearing all this in mind, the key thing you should know is that there are generally three ways one can order Cincinnati chili from the more than 200 chili parlors found within the Cincinnati region. The first is the three-way, which will get you chili, spaghetti, and cheese. Next is the four-way, which comes with a garnish of either red kidney beans (as Cincinnati chili usually does not contain beans) or diced raw onion. Finally, a five-way will get you both garnishes.