Do Smaller Strawberries Actually Taste Different Than Larger Ones?

Plump, vibrant red strawberries are major eye magnets — the bigger, the better. At least that's what some folks think. But when it comes to these aromatic, sweetheart berries (Fragaria), size can be misleading. Tasting Table consulted two experts to explain whether small strawberries actually taste different than large ones, and if so, why? The answer is nuanced, to say the least.

According to Linda Ziedrich, the blogger behind A Gardener's Table and author of "First Fruits" and "The Curious Kitchen Gardener," big strawberries get a lot of prejudice. She points out that big ones appearing in grocery stores are likely grown in California and then shipped across the nation. "Because those big California strawberries must stand up to lengthy shipment and storage, they are picked before they're ripe," she explains. "Once picked, they do not ripen. To you, the consumer, they are too firm, and they lack sweetness."

So the problem is quite simple: Those chubby red symbols of summer, though gorgeous, just aren't ripe when you bite into them. That gives smaller berries a perception of being inherently sweeter, but that's not necessarily so. Ziedrich notes large strawberries, when ripe, can have excellent flavor. "A 2023 study of two Slovenian strawberry varieties found that the bigger berries actually had higher levels of both sugar and ascorbic acid," she says, and that might apply to other strawberry varieties. That said, cute, little strawberries have a lot going on as well, as noted by our experts. And there are ways to increase or preserve a strawberry's freshness, regardless of size.