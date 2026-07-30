Do Smaller Strawberries Actually Taste Different Than Larger Ones?
Plump, vibrant red strawberries are major eye magnets — the bigger, the better. At least that's what some folks think. But when it comes to these aromatic, sweetheart berries (Fragaria), size can be misleading. Tasting Table consulted two experts to explain whether small strawberries actually taste different than large ones, and if so, why? The answer is nuanced, to say the least.
According to Linda Ziedrich, the blogger behind A Gardener's Table and author of "First Fruits" and "The Curious Kitchen Gardener," big strawberries get a lot of prejudice. She points out that big ones appearing in grocery stores are likely grown in California and then shipped across the nation. "Because those big California strawberries must stand up to lengthy shipment and storage, they are picked before they're ripe," she explains. "Once picked, they do not ripen. To you, the consumer, they are too firm, and they lack sweetness."
So the problem is quite simple: Those chubby red symbols of summer, though gorgeous, just aren't ripe when you bite into them. That gives smaller berries a perception of being inherently sweeter, but that's not necessarily so. Ziedrich notes large strawberries, when ripe, can have excellent flavor. "A 2023 study of two Slovenian strawberry varieties found that the bigger berries actually had higher levels of both sugar and ascorbic acid," she says, and that might apply to other strawberry varieties. That said, cute, little strawberries have a lot going on as well, as noted by our experts. And there are ways to increase or preserve a strawberry's freshness, regardless of size.
Smaller strawberries are flavorful but come with drawbacks
In some situations, petite strawberries really stand out, but there are caveats. Linda Zeidrich notes how some small strawberries are tender and full of flavor, including woodland or alpine strawberries, but can spoil quickly. "You can probably grow them yourself easily, and they may even spread around your garden. But you'll have a hard time ever gathering enough of the fruit to make a batch of strawberry jam."
Our second expert, Cassidee Dabney, executive chef at The Barn at Blackberry Farm states she typically likes the smaller berries. But the key for the best flavor and texture comes down to the time of year. "I only really eat local berries when they are in season," she says, though there's an easy way to prolong the goodness. "We love preserving lots of seasonal fruits when they come into season. Freezing is typically the best and easiest way."
Zeidrich concurs, "If you want good, ripe strawberries, be sure that they are locally grown. Pick them yourself ... or buy them within a day of picking." And if you're lucky enough to be plucking them yourself, you might want to avoid the very smallest fruits, she advises, but really you don't need to worry about the size. "Some strawberry varieties are naturally larger than others," she says.
Once you have those precious berries in your kitchen, use this trick for storing and keeping them fresh longer. It covers things like refrigeration, when to wash them or not, and keeping them ventilated until eating time. And here's a fascinating idea for getting more out of strawberries with a smarter stem technique.