This Unassuming Kitchen Scrap Makes A Handy DIY Wood Stain

The aesthetic appeal of a dark, warm walnut color on woodwork will be obvious to any house-proud home improvement enthusiast, who can count on finding many commercial wood stains at their local hardware store. However, if you want to elevate some simple pine or oak by a means that's both cheaper and more natural, know that a handy DIY wood stain can be made from the unassuming kitchen scraps of walnut husks.

As they are one of the most widespread tree nuts in North America, you should hopefully be able to harvest some fresh black walnuts (one of the two main types of walnuts), which can be distinguished by their distinctively dense green husks. Highly pigmented, due to their tannic compounds, the husks make a great base for wood stains. Once you've gathered your nuts, remove the husks by hand — make sure to wear gloves and some suitable clothes, as this will, unfortunately, be messy work — and set them aside in a large bucket. To make sure that the hulled nuts don't go to waste, check out our recommendations for what to make with walnuts.

Once all the husks have been separated, pour in just enough water to cover them, then mix thoroughly with a sturdy stirring implement, breaking up as many of the larger elements as you can. Cover the bucket with a piece of fabric like an old T-shirt, securing it with string or bungee cord, and place your husk mixture somewhere dry to decompose. After a few weeks, you'll be left with a dark, syrupy gloop that can then be strained through the fabric covering into a smaller vessel. Combine this with an equal amount of rubbing alcohol in a container that can be tightly sealed, and you're ready to start staining.