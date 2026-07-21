Whiskey Vs Scotch: What's The Actual Difference?

It's not uncommon to hear people use the terms whiskey and Scotch interchangeably, but this isn't actually correct. It's more accurate to say that Scotch is a type of whiskey, but even that isn't entirely true.

Broadly speaking, whiskey is the name given to spirits distilled from a mash of fermented grain, which are almost always aged in wooden barrels. However, it's sometimes spelled "whisky" depending on where it comes from. It's generally called whiskey in Ireland and the United States, and whisky in Scotland, Canada, India, and Japan. Scotch is a legally protected type of whisky that can only be produced in Scotland under specific rules, making every Scotch a whisky — but not every whisky a Scotch. Those rules are similar to the protections governing products like Champagne or Parmiagiano Reggiano. Just as sparkling wine can't legally be called Champagne unless it's made in a specific region of France, whisky can't be labeled as Scotch unless it's been distilled and matured in Scotland, while meeting the country's strict production standards.

The rules help preserve the identity, quality, and reputation of Scotch whisky, governing everything from where it can be distilled and matured to the ingredients and production methods that can be used. They're also a big part of why Scotch tastes notably different from Irish whiskey, bourbon, rye, and other whiskies from around the world.