Say Goodbye To Nightcaps: There's A New Time For Cocktails
Gen Z seems to be quite comfortable deviating from the well-worn paths set by generations before them, approaching everything from work to dating to downtime with their own set of rules. They're also drinking differently than Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers, and shifting the entire industry as a result. According to the Bacardi 2026 Cocktail Trends Report, Gen Z is drinking earlier in the day compared to older generations, swapping late nights at the bar or the club for an afternoon beverage on the patio or meeting up with friends for a quick drink right after work. Bacardi has dubbed this trend the "daycap," and it's shifting how alcohol is consumed, enjoyed, and sold.
It's also a global phenomenon. Bacardi reported that more than half of young adults in France and over one-third in the U.S. are drinking earlier in order to embrace earlier evenings. In Spain and India, 40% of those surveyed reported eating, drinking, and socializing earlier, along with over 30% in Italy and Australia. And the trend toward the daycap goes beyond the time of day. Yes, Gen Z isn't staying out as late as older generations once did, but Gen Z's drinking habits also revolve around "mindful indulgence and casual imbibing," according to the Bacardi Report. Young adults are reaching for lower ABV beverages that ease them into the evening instead of taking over their nights (and the next morning). Money also seems to be a factor, and as Gen Z prefers to dine at fast-casual restaurants that offer a good value, they're also dining earlier to make the most of late-afternoon and early-evening happy hour menus. Gen Z is also leading the ready-to-drink beverage boom, opting for fun flavors they can crack open at home.
Is a daycap healthier than a nightcap?
As Gen Z has reached legal drinking age around the world, two major health trends developed in tandem: health tracking and wellness priorities took center stage while health concerns around drinking habits grew. With so much health information at their fingertips, it's no wonder Gen Z is choosing to break away from some of the less healthy habits of generations prior, and heavy drinking certainly tops the list. The CDC recently updated its alcohol consumption guidelines, warning that even moderate drinking "increases health risks compared to not drinking." While Gen Z is still drinking, their embrace of lower ABV beverages earlier in the day points to a greater health awareness of alcohol consumption.
But is day drinking actually healthier? The short answer is no, but with some notable caveats. Drinking earlier in the day has been shown to lead to increased consumption overall. However, the Gen Z trend of consuming fewer drinks with lower ABV earlier in the evening is certainly a better choice than drinking more heavily late into the night. Sleep hygiene is also a major health driver for Gen Z. However, while alcohol can make you sleepy, it disrupts your circadian rhythm even after it's metabolized, so drinking earlier doesn't necessarily guarantee better sleep. Still, an afternoon drink compared to a bar crawl into the early hours of the morning is obviously a healthier option. Along those lines, hangovers are another reason young adults are making different drinking choices. A daycap is often paired with a snack or even a meal, which can help prevent or at least lessen hangover symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Gen Z isn't willing to let alcohol get in the way of living their best life, and enjoying a mindful beverage earlier in the day instead of simply drinking earlier is an important distinction in a true Gen Z daycap.