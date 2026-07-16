Say Goodbye To Nightcaps: There's A New Time For Cocktails

Gen Z seems to be quite comfortable deviating from the well-worn paths set by generations before them, approaching everything from work to dating to downtime with their own set of rules. They're also drinking differently than Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers, and shifting the entire industry as a result. According to the Bacardi 2026 Cocktail Trends Report, Gen Z is drinking earlier in the day compared to older generations, swapping late nights at the bar or the club for an afternoon beverage on the patio or meeting up with friends for a quick drink right after work. Bacardi has dubbed this trend the "daycap," and it's shifting how alcohol is consumed, enjoyed, and sold.

It's also a global phenomenon. Bacardi reported that more than half of young adults in France and over one-third in the U.S. are drinking earlier in order to embrace earlier evenings. In Spain and India, 40% of those surveyed reported eating, drinking, and socializing earlier, along with over 30% in Italy and Australia. And the trend toward the daycap goes beyond the time of day. Yes, Gen Z isn't staying out as late as older generations once did, but Gen Z's drinking habits also revolve around "mindful indulgence and casual imbibing," according to the Bacardi Report. Young adults are reaching for lower ABV beverages that ease them into the evening instead of taking over their nights (and the next morning). Money also seems to be a factor, and as Gen Z prefers to dine at fast-casual restaurants that offer a good value, they're also dining earlier to make the most of late-afternoon and early-evening happy hour menus. Gen Z is also leading the ready-to-drink beverage boom, opting for fun flavors they can crack open at home.