Repurpose Any Garden Pot Into A Backup Cooler At Your Next Cookout: Here's How
Inviting folks over and entertaining is a staple of summer, but the costs rack up fast, and some can be an unwelcome surprise. While you might have your food and drink budget covered, it's important to account for the extra must-haves — such as coolers to keep your drinks chilled all party long. That's why we were thrilled to spot a great DIY project that involves repurposing old garden pots into simple and effective beverage coolers.
In general, this project is as straightforward as it sounds, but there are a few considerations to keep in mind. Almost any size planter or pot will do, but its size and shape will determine where and how you use your planter-turned-cooler. For example, smaller pots might be cute as tabletop coolers, set out to function like a champagne bucket might. Longer, larger window boxes or rectangular planters, on the other hand, can be used to line your garden or patio, functioning the same way you'd use a more traditional ice chest cooler.
In either case, though, you'll want to plug the holes of your pot or planter first to stop any ice-melt drainage, and ideally use a saucer as an added precaution. But before you drop a bag of ice into your empty flower pot, there are a few more things worth considering.
How to turn a pot or planter into a cooler
No matter the material of your planter — from plastic to terracotta — if you're using something with a drainage hole, you can cut a circle from an old yogurt pot or similar container, and use glue or sealant to affix it into place, blocking the hole. You may also want to fill the bottom of the pot with pebbles or sand before adding ice to help slow any accidental drainage, or add an additional liner, such as an old coffee can.
Wooden pots or planters can work well, too. As with any option, clean the planter thoroughly, but once that's done, use a staple gun to line the interior with heavy-duty plastic sheeting. This will protect the wood from too much moisture exposure, which can lead to rotting, and should also make it easier to clean at the end of the party. And if your planter doesn't look cute yet, don't panic. Once you pack your new cooler with ice, the liner will settle and be hidden, and it'll look more like an intentional decor piece. Or, for a bigger project, consider painting the wood a bold color or adding casters to make the cooler mobile.
Finally, it's time to add your drinks. If it's an extra-hot day, you can also sprinkle salt over the ice for an extra chill boost, and then top up with your drinks. Your chic new cooler is ready to serve.