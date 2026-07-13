Repurpose Any Garden Pot Into A Backup Cooler At Your Next Cookout: Here's How

Inviting folks over and entertaining is a staple of summer, but the costs rack up fast, and some can be an unwelcome surprise. While you might have your food and drink budget covered, it's important to account for the extra must-haves — such as coolers to keep your drinks chilled all party long. That's why we were thrilled to spot a great DIY project that involves repurposing old garden pots into simple and effective beverage coolers.

In general, this project is as straightforward as it sounds, but there are a few considerations to keep in mind. Almost any size planter or pot will do, but its size and shape will determine where and how you use your planter-turned-cooler. For example, smaller pots might be cute as tabletop coolers, set out to function like a champagne bucket might. Longer, larger window boxes or rectangular planters, on the other hand, can be used to line your garden or patio, functioning the same way you'd use a more traditional ice chest cooler.

In either case, though, you'll want to plug the holes of your pot or planter first to stop any ice-melt drainage, and ideally use a saucer as an added precaution. But before you drop a bag of ice into your empty flower pot, there are a few more things worth considering.