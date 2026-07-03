Mix Equal Parts Of These 4 Liquors For The Best, Easiest Manhattan Of Your Life

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Making a Manhattan can be surprisingly simple depending on how you approach this beloved cocktail first created in the 1860s. In essence, it's a pretty straightforward cocktail, but the magic comes from which liquors you choose and how the quantities are measured and mixed.

For some expert advise on this core bartending skill, we reached out to Fred Siggins, the bartender, drinks educator, and writer whose book "Equal Parts Cocktails" debuts in August 2026. As fate would have it, Siggins includes a clearcut recipe for making the best, easiest Manhattan of your life. Noting that a Manhattan works just as well as an aperitif as it does after dinner, the book explains how this one diverges from a traditional version. As explained deeper in our look at what's really in a Manhattan, a classic version typically calls for two parts rye whiskey, one part sweet vermouth, and a couple of dashes of angostura bitters. But this new Manhattan carves out its own path.

With the innovative "equal parts" recipe attributed to Siggins' colleague John Hallet, the Manhattan is instead created with: one ounce rye whiskey, one ounce sweet vermouth, one ounce Cognac (for additional depth and complexity), and one ounce of Cynar amaro, noted as being earthy and savory. Following up with Siggins on how to make this twist on a classic Manhattan, we gleaned some extra intel on batching up, chilling, and the ideal kind of ice to use when stirring.