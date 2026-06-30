The Cost Of An In-N-Out Double-Double Today Would Buy You About 10 Burgers In 1963

The first In-N-Out Burger — a tiny drive-through burger stand in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park — opened in October of 1948. The original menu boasted 25 cent cheeseburgers and cold drinks for just a dime. It wasn't until 15 years later that the now-famous Double-Double was added to the menu at a price that would shock modern burger lovers. According to In-N-Out, in 1963, a burger with double meat and double cheese cost a mere 60 cents.

That's not just a bargain by today's standards. In 2026, the cost of a Double-Double ranges from around $6 to $6.50, depending on which drive-through you pull into. That means the price of a Double-Double today would have gotten you ten — or almost eleven! — in 1963.

Other menu items also boasted prices that contemporary diners would be thrilled to see again. Fountain drinks appeared on the In-N-Out menu in 1958, when you could get a 12-ounce Pepsi for 10 cents. Today a small soda is even smaller at 11 ounces, but costs between $2 and $2.50. Similarly, french fries were priced at 20 cents in the 1960s, but cost between $2 and $3 dollars today.

If you're looking for a hot beverage with your burger (milkshakes didn't hit the menu until 1975), you're in luck. You could get cocoa for 15 cents in the '60s, and in 2018 hot chocolate came back on the menu after being absent for 50 years, though without the 1960s price tag. It costs around $2.25 today, but is free for kids on rainy and snowy days.