For Easier Low-Alcohol Cocktails, Reach For Sweet Vermouth

While the popularity of the many classic, small-yet-potent cocktails shows no sign of abating, recent years have seen growing interest in low-alcohol options — and not merely from those hoping to avoid a hangover. Made right, low-alcohol cocktails can allow the interplay between more subtle flavors to be appreciated better than if they were battling for attention with more assertive, over-proof liquor. That's why, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, told Tasting Table that those in search of an easy, low-alcohol cocktail should consider reaching for a bottle of sweet vermouth.

A fortified, aromatized wine that's traditionally infused with herbs from the wormwood family, sweet vermouth has more sugar than the dry variety, and is typically more deeply colored due to the addition of caramel. According to Horn, "[Sweet vermouths] usually come in around 14.5% to 22% ABV; although they tend to hover around 17%, which makes them a great base for a low-alc cocktail."

Explaining why it can be so fantastic for crafting these types of drinks, Horn shares, "Quality sweet vermouth is a surprisingly nuanced, complex ingredient that packs a lot of character at a much lower ABV than a traditional base spirit." She adds, "Often times when searching for something more sessionable we end up with products that are more watered down — not that there's anything wrong with that, but if you are looking to have a lot of flavor while still keeping the proof point down, [sweet vermouth] is a great way to go!"