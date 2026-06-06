Once You Make Cauliflower Cowboy-Style, You'll Want It Again And Again

If you've never uttered the words cowboy and cauliflower in the same breath, you're not alone. When joined together, those two c-words sound enchanting, but it's hard to imagine how they meet in a plate of food. Fortunately, plenty of folks vouch for making what's called cowboy-style cauliflower, and once you do, we're betting you'll want it again and again.

The most common (and delicious) form of cowboy-style cauliflower is one made with cowboy butter. How this type of butter earned the cowboy moniker isn't entirely clear, but it's essentially a compound butter — meaning ordinary softened but not melted butter mixed with seasonings. In the case of cowboy butter, it's rich and savory with a tangy acidic kick, punched up by combinations of garlic, lemon juice, dijon mustard, parsley, thyme, chives, paprika, cayenne, red pepper flakes, and black pepper.

This bold, buttery vegetable dish comes together by roasting raw cauliflower until it's browned, tender, slightly sweet, and a little nutty. After it's half roasted, melt the punchy cowboy butter and pour it over the veggies and pop them back into the oven to finish crisping up. Alternatively, you can just pour it over at the end to work like a fragrant finishing sauce, infusing the cauliflower with flavor.