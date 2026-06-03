This Detroit Donut Shop Barely Closes Its Doors, And People Still Line Up For It

Dutch Girl Donuts has been a staple of Detroit's sweet treat scene since 1947, and it spent decades building a deeply loyal customer base. In 2021, Dutch Girl fans were left heartbroken when the family-run bakery closed due to the owner's cancer diagnosis and subsequent passing. After a multi-year hiatus, the shop reopened under new ownership. It's no secret that when a generational business changes hands, success isn't guaranteed, but it certainly seems as though Dutch Girl Donuts is doing its founder proud.

Not only did the new leadership retain members of Dutch Girl's founding family and their time-tested recipes, but they also rehired many of the store's former staff and continued to work with the old suppliers. When Tom Perkins of Detroit Metro Times attended the 2024 reopening to answer the question, "Is the new Dutch Girl as good as the old?" his assessment was: "Yeah, it tastes like the OG Dutch Girl that I remember. It's awesome."

However, the quality of the donuts isn't the only thing that makes Dutch Girl stand out from the competition. It's also open 24 hours a day, six days a week. The doors open to a line of eager customers every Tuesday at 6 a.m., and close on Sunday at 6 p.m. — or sooner, if they run out of donuts. This means that not only do they get the expected morning rush for sugary pastries and hot coffee, but it's not uncommon to see a late-night crowd lining up for a midnight snack, too. And while a line might be expected, you'd struggle to find anyone who says these donuts aren't worth the wait, making it a strong contender for being one of the best donut places in America.