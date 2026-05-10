10 Cocktails That Defined The 1990s

The 1990s gave us dial-up internet, unforgettable fashion trends, and a soundtrack of iconic pop anthems. It was a decade of bold expression, and that same energy continued behind the bar, shaping a whole host of vibrant cocktails that truly defined the era. During this time, many of the drinks we know and love today were just entering the mixology scene. In fact, the '90s are often referred to as the "cocktail renaissance," thanks to a new wave of fresh and fruity sips that embraced bright colors and punchy flavors.

The standout drinks of the decade include everything from crisp, vodka-based creations to colorful tiki-style favorites and refreshing citrus-forward mixes. You'll likely recognize a fair few of them, too. The cocktails of the '90s remain popular in bars around the world, offering universal appeal through playfulness, elegance, and nostalgia. Perhaps your go-to order has 1990s roots you never realized, or maybe this boozy lineup will inspire you to try something new. Either way, there's no denying the lasting legacy the '90s have left on global cocktail culture.