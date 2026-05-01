Why Cashews Are Technically Toxic When Taken Off The Tree (And Smell Like Gasoline)

Cashews get a lot of well-deserved love in the snacking universe. The curvaceous little fruits-posing-as-nuts are buttery, soft, crunchy, and slightly sweet in every bite, perfect for hand-cupping on the go or nibbling through an evening binge-watching session. But they also harbor a little secret unknown to many consumers: When fresh off the tree, raw cashews are technically toxic, and for reasons that may surprise you.

When craving cashews, you usually head to the nut section of the grocery store — but cashews technically aren't nuts at all. They come from fleshy fruits called cashew "apples." What we eventually eat as cashews grow inside shells perched on the bottom of these fruits, and they contain a toxic compound called urushiol. It's commonly present in the Anacardiaceae family of trees and plants, which, in addition to cashew trees, includes poison ivy, poison oak, and others. This oily substance can wreak havoc on human skin, causing dermatitis, rashes, blisters, and more. Workers handling unprocessed cashews often wear protective gear to avoid chemical burns from the shell oil, while some processors implement practices such as absorbing the oil in sawdust before it is handled.

Fortunately, removing the shells, cooking the fruits, and processing the nuts removes the hazards and negative effects for cashew consumers. So, unless you're mouth-popping cashews straight from a tree, or stumbling across uncooked ones or accidental shell fragments, you're unlikely to be exposed to those sneaky toxins. But there's another quirky attribute of cashews reported by some consumers, and it involves the smell of gasoline.