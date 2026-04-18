How To Prep And Cook Mushrooms So They're Tender And Meaty, Never Soggy

Too often, mushrooms fall into the "I don't like the texture" category of controversial foods. The reality is that these nutrient-packed fungi don't have to be slimy or soggy. In fact, when prepared and cooked the right way, mushrooms possess a firm, meaty texture that complements all sorts of dishes. We spoke with Chef John Politte, founder and host of "It's Only Food," about how to properly prep and cook mushrooms to eliminate sogginess and retain their firm texture.

"If you rinse or wash mushrooms, dry them thoroughly with a towel before cooking to avoid excess water," says Politte. The best way to clean mushrooms is sometimes arguable, and while many say to only wipe them with a paper towel, you can rinse mushrooms or even submerge them briefly in a bowl of water, particularly if they're extra dirty. Just make sure to wash them immediately before cooking. You can also use a salad spinner to dry mushrooms like a pro; the gadget will help get excess water off the mushrooms and works particularly well for knocking off loose pieces of dirt.

Now that we're ready to cook, Politte's most important recommendation comes as follows. "First, make sure not to overcrowd the pan — spread mushrooms out in a single layer with space between pieces so moisture can evaporate, which prevents them from becoming soggy," he explains. "Cook mushrooms over high heat to quickly release and evaporate their moisture, resulting in a firmer, browned texture." It's as simple as that.