How To Prep And Cook Mushrooms So They're Tender And Meaty, Never Soggy
Too often, mushrooms fall into the "I don't like the texture" category of controversial foods. The reality is that these nutrient-packed fungi don't have to be slimy or soggy. In fact, when prepared and cooked the right way, mushrooms possess a firm, meaty texture that complements all sorts of dishes. We spoke with Chef John Politte, founder and host of "It's Only Food," about how to properly prep and cook mushrooms to eliminate sogginess and retain their firm texture.
"If you rinse or wash mushrooms, dry them thoroughly with a towel before cooking to avoid excess water," says Politte. The best way to clean mushrooms is sometimes arguable, and while many say to only wipe them with a paper towel, you can rinse mushrooms or even submerge them briefly in a bowl of water, particularly if they're extra dirty. Just make sure to wash them immediately before cooking. You can also use a salad spinner to dry mushrooms like a pro; the gadget will help get excess water off the mushrooms and works particularly well for knocking off loose pieces of dirt.
Now that we're ready to cook, Politte's most important recommendation comes as follows. "First, make sure not to overcrowd the pan — spread mushrooms out in a single layer with space between pieces so moisture can evaporate, which prevents them from becoming soggy," he explains. "Cook mushrooms over high heat to quickly release and evaporate their moisture, resulting in a firmer, browned texture." It's as simple as that.
More moisture-wicking tips for mushrooms
The addition of fat will aid in the browning process. "Sautéing mushrooms in a hot skillet with a small amount of oil or butter enhances flavor and keeps them from getting mushy," the chef adds. In addition to adding richer taste, butter or oil also help to evenly conduct the heat in your pan, allowing the mushrooms to brown and caramelize throughout. The trick here is to resist stirring too frequently as they sauté. "Mushrooms release moisture as they cook, so spreading them out in a single layer and allowing space between pieces will help the liquid evaporate quickly, resulting in a firmer, browned texture," Polittle notes.
Allowing the mushrooms to brown gives them a better chance of releasing moisture, and it's okay to let them sear. As a matter of fact, the caramelized pieces present a perfect chance to deglaze the pan. You can remove the mushrooms, leaving the browned bits, and hit the hot pan with some stock, or try some wine for this white wine sautéed mushrooms recipe.
The high heat required to draw out moisture from mushrooms is due to the fact that mushrooms are nearly all water (about 92%). So, if you're looking for another method for cooking firm, meaty mushrooms without sautéing, Politte offers one final suggestion. "For even more texture, consider roasting mushrooms in the oven at a high temperature; this draws out moisture and caramelizes their edges, making them crisp and flavorful."