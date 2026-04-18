The Creamy And Convenient Coffee Addition With A Better Shelf Life Than Fresh Heavy Cream

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The world of preserved food and drinks is full of wonder. Think about how scientifically cool it is that human beings invented spray drying, which literally phase shifts matter from liquid to solid in order to generate a shelf-stable product. Liquids that should be perishable, turned solid to far outlive their fresh versions. Instant coffee and juice powder are some of the most famous examples, but powdered heavy cream is one that's often skipped over. However, it's an affordable and effective way to get creamy cups of coffee from a product with an extended shelf life.

Heavy cream powder is made from spray-dried heavy cream, and it lasts much longer than fresh heavy cream. On the fortunate side of things, because of its high fat content, fresh heavy cream does last longer than you might give it credit for. Most home cooks know that with proper storage, it can last up to a month. (If it smells bad, chuck it.) That's not shabby. But, considering that high-end heavy creams go for nearly $6 a pint, heavy cream powder, which has a shelf life of one year, wins out economically, too. At 1 pound of powder, a $20 container from a Hoosier Hill Farm dairy nets you about 38 reconstituted pints. If you do the math that way, that's a lot of cups of coffee.