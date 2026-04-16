Just 2 Tablespoons Of This Powerhouse Sauce Gives Steak Sublime Flavor

While many like to argue that there are some cuts of steak so delicious, so flavorful, that absolutely no sauce is needed — let's be honest, there are some serious sauce lovers out there. While there are certainly good reasons for why you won't find A1 sauce at a high-quality steakhouse, if you're cooking at home, sauces can be a quite fun and flavorful way to shake things up. You might already be basting your meat in grass-fed butter, thick olive oils, roasted garlic, and yes, even MSG, but have you ever considered hoisin?

Hoisin sauce is a Chinese barbecue-style sauce, but its history (and flavor) is much more rich and layered than that. The roots of this fermented soybean concoction have been traced back to the Hakka people of the Guangdong province in South China, and the sauce is a staple in Cantonese culinary traditions. Most store-bought versions today also include sugar, garlic, vinegar and spices, although you can certainly make your own with this classic hoisin sauce recipe. It's an intense combination that combines sweet, salty, tangy, and savory notes all in one sauce — imagine all of that infused into your steak.

Plus, thanks to the umami bomb that is fermented soybeans, hoisin sauce and steak get along very well. Their deeply savory flavors reinforce each other in a magically delicious sort of way. Hoisin pairs well with several steak cuts, particularly flank steak, skirt steak, and ribeye because their richness can stand up to the sauce's intensity. Whether using it as a quick marinade or finishing sauce, hoisin is good enough on its own, but it also plays well with other ingredients.