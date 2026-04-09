Should Butter Always Be Refrigerated?

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When I was in college, I had a roommate who stored the butter in the cupboard. As I was always taught to refrigerate store-bought butter, I was horrified. I told her it would become rancid and we'd all get sick. She laughed and assured me it was fine. So, who was right? Turns out, both of us were partially correct. Butter doesn't always need to be refrigerated.

Tasting Table spoke with a Kerrygold spokesperson to get some clarification, and the primary answer to the question of butter refrigeration has to do with retaining the best taste. "If you'll be enjoying your butter within a month, keep it refrigerated," according to the spokesperson. "For the freshest taste, we don't recommend leaving Kerrygold butter at room temperature for more than four hours."

So what's going on with all of those folks storing butter on the counter? There's a bit more to the science and circumstances surrounding butter refrigeration, and although the FDA has recommended butter be refrigerated for maximum shelf life, it also doesn't deem all types of butter to be a Time/temperature Control for Safety (TCS) food.

TCS foods include many dairy products that should be stored at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. What's the only type of butter you should leave out at room temperature? Non-TCS butter has a high fat and salt content that slows the growth of bacteria, so salted butter is safe to leave out for short periods of time. Unsalted butter, whipping butter, and margarine, on the other hand, should all be refrigerated.