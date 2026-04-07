Butter Or Salt First? How A Michelin Chef Seasons Potatoes For Maximum Flavor

In cooking, there are classic "chicken-or-the-egg" controversies. And when it comes to potatoes, there are a few simmering disagreements. One is whether to start potatoes in cold water when making mash or add them to boiling water (and the answer is clear — you should always start mashed potatoes in cold water). The other is about what comes first when preparing potatoes — butter or salt? Thankfully, a Michelin-starred chef was willing to put the argument to rest once and for all, and with good reasoning, suggests using butter first for this style of preparation.

"Butter first, before you season," Chef Marco Pierre White instructed on BBC Maestro as he prepared Pommes Maxim. He explained it's a matter of science, not preference, saying, "... if you season first before you put the butter on, the salt will extract the water." It's worth noting that Chef White prepared this dish in a frying pan, and salting rules differ when preparing other dishes, such as mashed or boiled potatoes. But for baked or pan-fried potatoes, the butter serves "to protect the potato, so when you season, it doesn't start to leak its water," Chef White said. This ensures the potatoes stay perfectly tender even as they crisp.