Grover Cleveland's Favorite Food Was A Comfort Dish Found In The Servants' Hall

Grover Cleveland is not generally among who we think of when considering presidents with impact on American history. Mostly he's a pop trivia fact, the only guy who won two nonconsecutive terms before Donald Trump. The first comeback kid, if you will. However, no part of American history is devoid of happenings. Take, for example, how in 2019 Cleveland's history was exhumed in a debate on tariffs. Trump departed from their shared history to (kind of) argue for raising tariffs, akin to Cleveland's 1888 opponent. A proponent of lower tariffs for a lower cost of living, Cleveland lost to Benjamin Harrison. Cleveland held his reputation as a president of hearty stock, however, and no anecdote shows it more powerfully than one involving the very agrarian corned beef and cabbage.

Cleveland was known as a man of simple tastes. In the book "Grover Cleveland: The American Presidents Series," Henry F. Graff writes that Cleveland was austere. He didn't serve wine at White House dinners unless guests were present, and often eschewed ostentatious food. In the most famous instance, Cleveland sent his valet to trade his dinner for what was being served in the White House service quarters; a plate of corned beef and cabbage, which Cleveland historically said was the best food he'd had in months.

Scratch-made corned beef isn't a high brow food but offers unparalleled comfort. It is the type of simple foods Cleveland is said to have craved: "I must go to dinner," writes Graff of Cleveland, "but I wish it was to eat pickled herring, Swiss cheese and a chop at Louis' instead of the French stuff I shall find."