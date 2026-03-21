The Trader Joe's Item That Changed My PB&J Game Forever

Trader Joe's releases new items to make grocery shopping more of a sport, where fans rush to buy new and viral items to give them a go. I've heard plenty of good things about the organic guava spread, so I had to add it to my shopping cart on my latest visit. I grabbed a couple of other best snack essentials and popped open the spread immediately when I got home, eating it directly from the spoon.

It's fruity, if not slightly floral, with a sweet, tangy mix that makes it anything but boring. I immediately took out some sourdough bread, spread out a generous amount of smooth peanut butter, and added a dollop of the guava spread to my sandwich. It's incredible and tastes like a premium sandwich product you'd get at a restaurant. You get 10.5 ounces of the condiment, which is a fair amount of specialty product. It's made with organic guava, organic cane sugar, fruit pectin, water, ascorbic acid, and citric acid, the latter of which ramps up that tangy quality. The texture is a little runny, with no clumps or seeds, so it could double as a sauce if you want to spread it over ice cream, which I did as well.

Guava is more interesting than your average berry-based jam, so the flavor and smooth texture make it a compelling addition to a PBJ. You'll have to experiment, though, because if you add too much spread, it might start leaking out because of its thinner consistency. If you see it at your store in the next few days or a couple of weeks, make sure to get a jar (or more). Once it's gone for the season, it doesn't return like other permanent fixtures. However, it has been known to arrive in May or spring.