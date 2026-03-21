Why You Should Be Cooking Fish In An Oil Bath (Confit Style)

If the word "confit" sounds like something fancy on a restaurant menu, that's not surprising. The French-inspired cooking technique isn't common in many American home kitchens, and it's often associated with cooked duck or goose — again, not an everyday meal for most folks. But the confit method is easier and more versatile than you might imagine, especially when it comes to fish.

The confit style of cooking essentially uses warm oil or fat to gently cook food in an oven at low temperatures. When applied to fish, it delivers moist, delicately flavored filets without the dreaded overcooked texture of techniques such as deep frying. The defining difference is the temperature: While deep frying typically happens at temperatures above 325 degrees Fahrenheit, confit cooking uses much lower heat, roughly hovering around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The lower cooking temps help food cook slowly and evenly, avoiding the rapid moisture evaporation that can happen with higher heats.

Fish in general is more delicate than other meats, so it's super easy to overcook. Even a few minutes of high heat can cause the proteins in fish to tighten and lose moisture, leaving you with dry or chalky flesh. With confit, the slow-simmering oil bath keeps temperatures even, with no sudden spikes to ruin the fish. Another big plus is that you can use the oil as a flavoring agent. Just add aromatics, herbs, or spices to the oil as it simmers the fish; Some good options include garlic, citrus peel, thyme, oregano, peppercorns, or even warmer spices such as cumin and paprika.