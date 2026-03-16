10 Creative Ways To Use Peeps

No Easter spread is complete without the satisfying chew of a fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow. We're talking about Peeps, of course. These iconic brightly colored chicks and bunnies have had pride of place in our Easter baskets since the early 1950s, and their whimsical appearance and irresistible sweetness bring joy to people of all ages. For many, Peeps are just as much a part of Easter as chocolate eggs, and while they're undeniably tasty devoured straight out of the package, they're also surprisingly fun to experiment with in the kitchen.

Thanks to their vibrant appearance and soft, meltable texture, Peeps can easily transform homemade desserts, breakfasts, and snacks into colorful, festive treats. There are an array of flavors to play with. Each brings its own distinct flavor and hue and opens the door to all kinds of playful Easter-inspired creations. Whether you're melting them, blending them, or stuffing them into doughs and batters, you can count on Peeps to amp up the indulgence and visual appeal of some of your favorite recipes. So, if you're ready to embrace the springtime vibes, here are some delicious ways to incorporate these moreish marshmallows into your cooking and baking.