Robert De Niro's Favorite Italian Dish Isn't Even Served At His Restaurants

Acclaimed actor and Italian-American Robert de Niro has always been a major foodie. He's co-founded multiple restaurants, most famously the global Japanese restaurant brand Nobu, along with chef Nobuyuki "Nobu" Matsuhisa. Yet in a twist that surprises many fans, De Niro's favorite Italian dish isn't served at any of the restaurants he owns. In an interview with journalist Chris Van Vliet shared on TikTok, De Niro revealed that his favorite Italian dish is ziti, the tubular pasta often baked with tomato sauce and cheese. It's a classic staple of Italian-American home cooking and is especially well-known in dishes like the classic baked ziti recipe, where the pasta is layered with marinara, ricotta, mozzarella, and sometimes sausage.

The choice certainly fits De Niro's reputation for appreciating rustic, comforting food. But here's the irony: Ziti doesn't appear anywhere on the menus of the restaurants he owns. Considering De Niro has invested in 20+ restaurants, the absence is notable, but not surprising. The reason for that absence is most likely tied to the types of restaurants the actor helped build.

De Niro's best-known venture is Nobu, the luxury restaurant chain specializing in Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine. Thanks to De Niro's wooing of Chef Matsuhisa, Nobu's first location opened in New York in 1994 — and there were certainly no Italian dishes on the menu, let alone ziti. This was one celebrity restaurant venture that actually reflected the chef's vision, rather than the owner's personal pasta cravings.