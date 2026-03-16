The Cultural Difference Between Cava And Prosecco

In his "Natural History" (completed around 77 CE), the ancient Roman author Pliny the Elder wrote that the Roman empress Livia Drusilla, wife of Augustus, credited her long life to drinking Pucinum, a wine made from grapes "grown on a bay of the Adriatic" — what we today know as Italy's Prosecco country. Yet, while this region has seemingly produced wine for 2000 years, it would take some time for it to become what we now recognize as prosecco.

The name "prosecco" would emerge in 1593 from a village near Trieste. Fynes Moryson, a visiting Englishman, recalled Pliny's references to Pucinum, and after trying the local sparkling wine, wrote that it had recently been renamed as "prosecho" (which may be the historical spelling, or perhaps the pronunciation of someone who'd been drinking quite a bit of it).

Aside from its place of origin and the grape it is primarily made from – simply referred to as the prosecco until 2009, but now called the glera — what most distinguishes prosecco is the method of its production. Cava and champagne are made using the aforementioned "méthode champenoise," the difficult and expensive process in which wine undergoes a secondary fermentation inside the bottle. Modern prosecco, however, is made using the "Martinotti method", which instead uses large, pressurized stainless steel tanks for the second fermentation. In addition to being faster and easier than the alternative, some argue that the process better preserves the unique characteristics of the glera grape.