This Classic Chowder Practically Begs For A Splash Of Tequila

Whether you love a traditional New England clam chowder or a classic corn chowder, these creamy concoctions are always better with a splash of booze. Corn is a fundamental ingredient in the Mexican kitchen and has been part of the culture for centuries. It's not hard to picture your favorite Mexican street corn drizzled with crema, or digging into a bowl of creamy esquites at a cantina. So it makes sense that a sweet corn chowder is perfectly elevated by a hit of tequila.

To better understand why, and which kind of tequila to reach for, we spoke with renowned Mexican chef and television personality Pati Jinich, who spreads awareness about diabetes prevention in their role as the Avocados From Mexico culinary ambassador. According to Jinich, "A small splash can brighten the sweetness of corn and add a subtle herbal lift. It should enhance — not dominate. Think of it as a squeeze of lime, ever so popular in Mexican food, in spirit form."