This Classic Chowder Practically Begs For A Splash Of Tequila
Whether you love a traditional New England clam chowder or a classic corn chowder, these creamy concoctions are always better with a splash of booze. Corn is a fundamental ingredient in the Mexican kitchen and has been part of the culture for centuries. It's not hard to picture your favorite Mexican street corn drizzled with crema, or digging into a bowl of creamy esquites at a cantina. So it makes sense that a sweet corn chowder is perfectly elevated by a hit of tequila.
To better understand why, and which kind of tequila to reach for, we spoke with renowned Mexican chef and television personality Pati Jinich, who spreads awareness about diabetes prevention in their role as the Avocados From Mexico culinary ambassador. According to Jinich, "A small splash can brighten the sweetness of corn and add a subtle herbal lift. It should enhance — not dominate. Think of it as a squeeze of lime, ever so popular in Mexican food, in spirit form."
What kind of tequila is best for corn chowder?
Keeping in mind that you don't want the tequila flavor to dominate the corn chowder, Pati Jinich recommended using tequila blanco rather than aged tequila. "It's clean and fresh, which complements sweet corn. Aged tequilas (Reposado or Añejo) have deeper notes that can overshadow delicate flavors," she explained.
To amp up the corn chowder with even more Mexican flavors, Jinich also recommended adding: "Lime, cilantro, roasted poblano, cotija cheese, crema, and a touch of smokiness. Corn is sweet and generous; it welcomes contrast and brightness." This combination offers a balance of sweet corn, acidity, herbal notes from the tequila, and "gentle heat from the chilies," said Jinich. For a smoky hit, you could opt for crumbled bacon, smoked paprika, or chipotle.
To follow Jinich's lead in spreading awareness of diabetes prevention, you could also experiment with adding avocado to your classic corn chowder recipe. Whether as a diced topping, a sliced garnish, or blended into the base along with a splash of blanco tequila for extra creaminess, these fruits are a great source of fibre and nutrients, and they're easy to include in everyday cooking.