How To Get Rid Of Lingering Fried Food Smells In The Kitchen

Frying breaded chicken drumsticks, fish, or veggies can give your food an ultra-rich and satisfying flavor, but after the cooking process, your home may be left with an overwhelming odor that won't go away no matter how many windows you open or essential oils you diffuse. That's why we turned to Bree Uebergang, expert cleaner and founder of plant-based detergent line Filthy Clean. She shared a few tips to get rid of bad kitchen smells that don't involve much work at all.

"The best preventative solution is to run your range hood fan," Uebergang tells Tasting Table. "This shapes the airflow to direct the airborne particles away from porous surfaces that are so good at absorbing [odors]," she adds. The main reason why fried food smells linger is that pan-frying creates tiny droplets of grease and moisture that can land on towels, curtains, and any other nearby surfaces.

Turning on your range hood fan, preferably to its highest setting when frying foods, literally sucks up these aerosolized droplets, or at least most of them if the fan has been properly maintained, before they reach any absorbent material. A range hood also plays a bigger role than you might expect. It helps reduce the harmful pollutants that are emitted by frying, not just the smell. These can include nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide. So if you want better air quality and none of that stinky fried food smell, your best bet is to use your range hood fan every time.