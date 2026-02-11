The One Food You've Never Considered Stuffing Into Garlic Bread, But You Absolutely Should

Garlic bread is one of those foods that's way too easy to enjoy. It's buttery, garlicky, and nearly impossible to resist, which is sometimes why the bread basket is empty before the entree even arrives. But what if garlic bread wasn't just a side, but the main attraction itself? And what if all it took was some meatballs carefully tucked inside?

There are a couple different ways you can make meatball-stuffed garlic bread. The first is the "meatball bomb method" where you hollow out soft dinner rolls and liberally brush them with garlic butter. The hollowed-out rolls can then be stuffed with a cooked meatball and marinara before being topped with mozzarella, baked until bubbly, and finished with a sprinkle of parsley. Another approach is to make bowl-like indents on top of the bread and fill them with meatballs and sauce, topping with cheese, and baking until golden brown and gooey. You could also bake saucy meatballs directly into a homemade loaf that's smothered with garlic butter.

For anyone who sops up their pasta sauce with garlic bread, the results are an absolute revelation. The flavorful garlic butter is soaked up by the bread and mixed in with the tangy marinara, while the meatballs add a rich, meaty flavor seasoned with Italian herbs. From a textural perspective, you have tender meatballs, stretchy cheese, and the crunchy, toasted bread all in one bite. And the best part is that the bread soaks up all of the meaty, garlicky juices, while still remaining crisp on the outside.