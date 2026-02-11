The One Food You've Never Considered Stuffing Into Garlic Bread, But You Absolutely Should
Garlic bread is one of those foods that's way too easy to enjoy. It's buttery, garlicky, and nearly impossible to resist, which is sometimes why the bread basket is empty before the entree even arrives. But what if garlic bread wasn't just a side, but the main attraction itself? And what if all it took was some meatballs carefully tucked inside?
There are a couple different ways you can make meatball-stuffed garlic bread. The first is the "meatball bomb method" where you hollow out soft dinner rolls and liberally brush them with garlic butter. The hollowed-out rolls can then be stuffed with a cooked meatball and marinara before being topped with mozzarella, baked until bubbly, and finished with a sprinkle of parsley. Another approach is to make bowl-like indents on top of the bread and fill them with meatballs and sauce, topping with cheese, and baking until golden brown and gooey. You could also bake saucy meatballs directly into a homemade loaf that's smothered with garlic butter.
For anyone who sops up their pasta sauce with garlic bread, the results are an absolute revelation. The flavorful garlic butter is soaked up by the bread and mixed in with the tangy marinara, while the meatballs add a rich, meaty flavor seasoned with Italian herbs. From a textural perspective, you have tender meatballs, stretchy cheese, and the crunchy, toasted bread all in one bite. And the best part is that the bread soaks up all of the meaty, garlicky juices, while still remaining crisp on the outside.
Other ways to upgrade this savory garlic bread
Once you've gotten the basics down, you can elevate your meatball-stuffed garlic bread in several different ways. If you want to ditch the dinner rolls, some of the best breads for meatball subs also work here, with French baguettes, ciabatta, and hoagie rolls being great options. If you're short on time, frozen garlic bread is also a solid option. The same goes for frozen meatballs, but you can also make your own with beef and Italian sausage, or an even richer combination of beef, pork, and veal.
If you do have a moment, definitely make homemade garlic butter with fresh parsley, parmesan, roasted garlic, or red pepper flakes for some spice. And for the sauce, adding sun-dried tomato pesto to a homemade or jarred marinara will give your meatball-stuffed garlic bread some sweetness and savory umami, whereas using a vodka cream sauce can lend extra decadence. You can also add ingredients like sautéed mushrooms for earthiness, caramelized onions for sweetness, or roasted red peppers for smokiness.
Cheese is another easy way to upgrade your garlic bread and bring different flavors into the mix. While mozzarella is a classic, mixing in fontina for creaminess or provolone for sharpness can really elevate things, especially when combined with a tangy, slightly nutty sprinkle of pecorino romano. So if the idea of meatball-stuffed garlic bread has you ready to turn the bread basket into dinner, check out our homemade garlic bread recipe and our best meatball recipes to get started.