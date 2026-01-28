The One Thing You Should Never Do To Steak Before Cooking

You've been dreaming about ribeye all day, and now it's time to make that juicy steak a reality. You shopped around for the best deal on steak, spent your lunch break studying cooking tips, and are finally getting ready to prep it for the pan. But if that prep involves a quick trip to the sink, there's something you need to know. Skip the rinsing, because that will make your steak less safe, and nobody wants to deal with a stomachache.

There are a few big mistakes when it comes to cooking steak, and one of them is trying to "clean" your raw steak before you start cooking. This can cause cross-contamination, as the water can create a splash zone that spreads bacteria like E. coli and salmonella all over your kitchen. In fact, this can potentially launch bacteria up to 3 feet away from your sink, according to Michigan State University, meaning you could also be contaminating your countertops, dish towels, and even the cutting board you were about to use for salad. And if you're thinking about using soap or dish detergent when washing your meat, that will only make things worse by leaving unsafe chemical residue on your food.

Besides, refrigeration and modern safety regulations have made it so that washing meat isn't even necessary. So what should you do instead? Just season your steak and go straight to the pan, because the heat will kill any bacteria on the meat and make it safe to eat.