What Is Date Paste And How Is It Used?

Packed with natural sweetness and rich, caramelized flavor, date paste is a traditional ingredient that's becoming more and more popular in modern day cooking. One of its main draws is how minimally processed it is. The thick paste is generally made with nothing more than pitted dates and water, with no added sugars or preservatives necessary. This way, the natural flavor of the dates can really shine, and the resulting paste certainly isn't short of sweetness.

You might be familiar with date syrup, which sees dates simmered and strained to create a smooth, pourable sweetener. Date paste is essentially a less refined version, and preserving the date flesh yields a thicker and more nutrient-dense sweetener. And, while it's yet to reach the cult status of other natural sweeteners like honey and maple syrup, this fruit-packed paste has an impressive number of culinary uses. It's easier to get hold of than you'd think, and there are a whole host of reasons why it deserves a spot in your pantry. So, if your curiosity has been piqued, join us as we explore everything you need to know about this versatile paste, includes its origins, benefits, and the many ways it can elevate your everyday cooking.