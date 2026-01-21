Why Belgians Can't Help But Put Samurai Sauce On Pretty Much Everything

If you walk into any Belgian friterie, you will probably see someone drizzling their fries with what looks like Thousand Island. It may sound like a good idea, but if you ask the staff for this distinctly American dressing, you will likely be met with some puzzled looks. Because despite appearances, that is not Thousand Island. Rather, it is a distinctly Belgian creation known as Samurai sauce.

Samurai sauce — or Samouraï sauce — is a popular condiment found in friteries, kebab shops, and grocery stores throughout the country. Recipes can vary, but the most common preparations mostly involve mayonnaise and an Indonesian chili paste called sambal oelek. It combines a rich, creamy base that balances out the heat of the chilis, providing a moderately spicy twist on Belgians' already beloved pairing of frites with mayonnaise. With such a complex and well-rounded flavor profile, it's no surprise people cannot get enough. "[It's] the perfect midway between basic majo [sic] and some spice," one Redditor said, while another wrote, "It just goes with everything, and I feel like you can't overdo this one."

That said, the origins of Samurai sauce are a bit of a mystery. While it is unclear who invented it, the condiment became widely popular from the early 2000s onward. The backstory behind its name is also murky, but it is clear that there is nothing really Japanese about it. However, there are theories ranging from the spiciness stinging like a samurai's sword to its bold flavors being associated with a samurai warrior's strength. But it's really anyone's guess.