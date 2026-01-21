Why Belgians Can't Help But Put Samurai Sauce On Pretty Much Everything
If you walk into any Belgian friterie, you will probably see someone drizzling their fries with what looks like Thousand Island. It may sound like a good idea, but if you ask the staff for this distinctly American dressing, you will likely be met with some puzzled looks. Because despite appearances, that is not Thousand Island. Rather, it is a distinctly Belgian creation known as Samurai sauce.
Samurai sauce — or Samouraï sauce — is a popular condiment found in friteries, kebab shops, and grocery stores throughout the country. Recipes can vary, but the most common preparations mostly involve mayonnaise and an Indonesian chili paste called sambal oelek. It combines a rich, creamy base that balances out the heat of the chilis, providing a moderately spicy twist on Belgians' already beloved pairing of frites with mayonnaise. With such a complex and well-rounded flavor profile, it's no surprise people cannot get enough. "[It's] the perfect midway between basic majo [sic] and some spice," one Redditor said, while another wrote, "It just goes with everything, and I feel like you can't overdo this one."
That said, the origins of Samurai sauce are a bit of a mystery. While it is unclear who invented it, the condiment became widely popular from the early 2000s onward. The backstory behind its name is also murky, but it is clear that there is nothing really Japanese about it. However, there are theories ranging from the spiciness stinging like a samurai's sword to its bold flavors being associated with a samurai warrior's strength. But it's really anyone's guess.
How to experience Samurai sauce for yourself
When it comes to Samurai sauce, the best pairing would be those famous double-fried Belgian fries, even though regular French fries are obviously fine as well. In addition to fries, you can also use it for other crispy appetizers, like onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles. However, Samurai sauce is for more than just dipping, as it is also often used as a popular spread for grilled meats, kebabs, burgers, and sandwiches.
If you want to try Samurai sauce and like experimenting with different ways to elevate mayonnaise, you can make a homemade version to save yourself a trip across the Atlantic. But as mentioned before, there are tons of different Samurai sauce recipes out there. For example, a variation you will often see is the substitution of sambal oelek for North African harissa, which is more prevalent in another Samurai sauce-loving country, France.
If you want to make the sambal oelek version, though, it is incredibly easy and fast. Start by whisking together about 1 cup of mayonnaise with a couple tablespoons of ketchup. Next, add a teaspoon of mustard and 1 to 2 teaspoons of sambal oelek. Then, stir in a bit of white vinegar and sugar until the sugar dissolves to balance out the flavors before salting to taste. Of course, you can always adjust the amount of sambal depending on your heat preference. But once you have found your perfect blend, we are sure you will understand why Samurai sauce is a Belgian staple.