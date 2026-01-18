Skip This One Step And Your Chicken Pot Pie Won't Achieve Peak Deliciousness

It's hard to deny that chicken pot pie is pure coziness wrapped inside of a pastry shell. There's rich gravy and tender chicken chunks, bright vegetables and an impossibly flaky crust. It's the kind of meal that will always make your mouth water, especially when the oven timer seems to be taking forever. So when you're seconds away from creamy filling cascading onto your plate, it can be hard to resist the urge to grab a fork and dig right in. But doing that would be a mistake, so just put down your utensils and let your pot pie rest.

When it comes to chicken pot pie tips, an important one is to always let your pie cool for at least 15 minutes after removing it from the oven. As it cools, the filling will thicken, preventing you from ending up with a pie that's a runny, soupy mess. In fact, the longer you let your chicken pot pie rest, the thicker the filling will be, so you could even let it sit for up to an hour. Of course, we all understand that it's difficult to wait even longer after watching your oven for what feels like an eternity. That said, just a few more minutes of patience will not only give your chicken pot pie a creamy, luscious filling, but it will also keep you from burning your tongue.