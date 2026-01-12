A First-Of-Its-Kind California Law Takes Aim At Ultra-Processed Foods
As people kick off their New Year's resolutions of eating better and taking care of themselves, the state of California is making it law, starting with public school students. In October 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1264, now known as the "Real Food, Healthy Kids Act," by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-San Fernando Valley), a bipartisan, first-in-the-nation law to phase out ultra-processed foods from meals in California public schools. The law comes after an executive order signed by Governor Newsom in January 2025, which directed state agencies to recommend potential actions to limit the harms associated with "ultra-processed foods" and ingredients that can pose a health risk. According to a press release from the Governor's office, the new law officially took effect as of January 1, 2026, with additional regulations to be put into place by 2028 and 2029. The law will be fully implemented by July 1, 2032.
"California has never waited for Washington or anyone else to lead on kids' health — we've been out front for years, removing harmful additives and improving school nutrition," said Governor Newsom in a press release. "This first-in-the-nation law builds on that work to make sure every California student has access to healthy, delicious meals that help them thrive."
Since taking office, Governor Newsom has advanced several similar reforms to make school meals healthier, such as eliminating toxic additives, strengthening nutrition standards, and expanding healthy food access in schools across the state.
The law encourages schools to provide healthier, more nutritious meals
Primarily, the "Real Food, Healthy Kids Act" requires the State Department of Public Health to regulate and define "ultra-processed foods of concern" and "restricted school foods." These regulations are required to be adopted on or before June 1, 2028. By July 1, 2029, the bill will require schools to begin to phase out these "restricted school foods" and "ultra-processed foods of concern." Finally, by July 1, 2032, the bill will prohibit a vendor from offering "restricted school foods" and "ultra processed foods of concern," as defined by the State Department of Public Health.
According to a press release from Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel, "ultra-processed foods or UPFs are industrially manufactured, chemically modified products that are often filled with harmful additives to enhance taste, texture, appearance, and durability." Additionally, UPFs have been linked to serious health risks such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes, metabolic disorders, reproductive harm, neurobehavioral harm, and mental health issues. In the new law, ingredients such as artificial coloring like Blue 1, Blue 2, Green 3, Red 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6 will be banned, as well as foods that are high in calories, sodium, and trans fat.
To combat the risks of UPFs for children across the state of California, the new law encourages schools to offer healthier, more nutritious food options in school breakfasts and lunches, including fruit, vegetables, dairy, protein, and whole-grain-rich food items, as well as fruit and vegetable drinks that are at least 50% juice with no added sweeteners.