A First-Of-Its-Kind California Law Takes Aim At Ultra-Processed Foods

As people kick off their New Year's resolutions of eating better and taking care of themselves, the state of California is making it law, starting with public school students. In October 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1264, now known as the "Real Food, Healthy Kids Act," by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-San Fernando Valley), a bipartisan, first-in-the-nation law to phase out ultra-processed foods from meals in California public schools. The law comes after an executive order signed by Governor Newsom in January 2025, which directed state agencies to recommend potential actions to limit the harms associated with "ultra-processed foods" and ingredients that can pose a health risk. According to a press release from the Governor's office, the new law officially took effect as of January 1, 2026, with additional regulations to be put into place by 2028 and 2029. The law will be fully implemented by July 1, 2032.

"California has never waited for Washington or anyone else to lead on kids' health — we've been out front for years, removing harmful additives and improving school nutrition," said Governor Newsom in a press release. "This first-in-the-nation law builds on that work to make sure every California student has access to healthy, delicious meals that help them thrive."

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has advanced several similar reforms to make school meals healthier, such as eliminating toxic additives, strengthening nutrition standards, and expanding healthy food access in schools across the state.