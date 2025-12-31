What Makes Abalone So Expensive

Seafood lovers know their way around various species, from sockeye salmon to shrimp, oysters, scallops, lobster, and dozens more sea creatures either common or elusive. But abalone? Not so much. That's partially because it's a misunderstood or overlooked species, unlikely to appear on everyday seafood menus. Abalone is a marine gastropod, essentially a large sea snail in the genus Haliotis, which lives in the wild or in aquaculture environments. It's considered a high-end delicacy, especially in Asian cuisine. And by high end, we mean unquestionably expensive.

There are several reasons why this curious little gastro-phenomenon commands such high prices out of the water and on the table. First of all, inside the unusually ear-shaped shell, the firm meat is considered buttery rich and briny, similar to scallops or oysters. It sits in the upper echelon of seafood, where consumers often consider the experience and flavor well worth the cost. But there's a lot more to the abalone story before it expensively perches on dinner plates.

One big reason for pricey abalone is that wild populations have been hammered by overfishing and environmental stress. Several species, like white and black abalone off California, are even listed as endangered and closed to further commercial fishing for years to come, which further limits availability. Abalones also grow slowly and have long lifespans, with farmed abalone taking from three to five years to reach market size, and wild populations potentially growing for a couple of decades. In the meantime, factors such as difficult environments, harvesting techniques, and rarity keep prices soaring.