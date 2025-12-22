Joanna Gaines' Baked Spaghetti Is Even Better With One Cheese Tip

America loves downhome "Fixer Upper" star and interior designer Joanna Gaines, whose humble Instagram monikers are "OG homebody" and "shopkeeper at heart." She's a reality TV superstar by any reckoning, but you may not realize she's also a cookbook author. Through her popular "Magnolia" blog, Gaines devotes an entire section to cooking. Under the "Magnolia Table" brand, she states a belief that connections and life's best moments unfold in home kitchens. We agree, which is why we're exploring a specific recipe from the "Magnolia Table" cookbook: It's the Joanna Gaines Chicken Spaghetti that appears in a section very appropriately called Comfort Food.

It is often referred to among home chefs as simply "baked spaghetti," an unofficial pasta category where spaghetti cooks in the oven rather than on a cooktop. In Gaines' version, it's a classic, cozy, casserole-style dish made with spaghetti, tender chicken, sauteed veggies, and a rich cream-and-cheese sauce, all baked until warm, bubbly, and golden. It is a creamy, dreamy, and cheesy delight for sure — but some folks believe the "cheesy" part could be even better with a few tweaks. The recipe calls for three cheeses: grated white cheddar, a block of cream cheese, and a small amount of processed cheese like Velveeta. With a willingness to slightly step outside the lines, you can bring more complex flavor profiles and textures to the plate. The trick is to augment or swap out some of the cheeses for ones like Gruyère, parmesan, or other melty options.