Does Homemade Cajun Seasoning Need Salt?

While you should definitely include salt in your Cajun seasoning, you'll want to beware of using too much. Even when salt is measured in equal parts alongside your other spices, it can easily overpower the blend if you're not careful. Johnson points to over-salting the spice blend as a common mistake many chefs make, warning against using garlic salt or other seasoned salts as they can introduce too much salt to the mixture and throw off the flavor balance.

And the type of salt you use matters just as much as the amount. Johnson warns that you shouldn't use a salt that's too coarse as it'll prevent you from "getting an even coating of the salt" throughout your Cajun mixture. Instead, Johnson recommends using a finer iodized salt. "I use a regular iodized salt, so the granules are smaller," Johnson shares, "so it actually mixes in with all the other spices evenly."

Once you've whipped up the perfect Cajun blend, how you use it is just as important. While the mix of spices may be the same, the intensity of the spices changes depending on what you pair with it. "If you put it on chicken, it's going to be stronger, because it's so hot," Johnson says. "If you put it on a steak, it's going to be not as strong, but it's going to be a little more heartier, because the meats are more dense." At his own restaurant, Johnson uses Cajun seasoning to blacken fish but uses it sparingly. The chef notes that since he knows "it's going to be hotter," he opts for less seasoning to avoid overwhelming the dish.