The Type Of Bagged Spinach You Really Don't Need To Wash

When grabbing a bag of fresh spinach from the store, it's tempting to treat all of it the same: Just rip open the bag, toss it into a bowl, and eat at will. But from a food-safety point of view, is that really a good idea? As it turns out, that question comes with a "yes, but" answer. To get a clear-cut perspective on which bagged lettuces are actually ready for consumption, we asked an expert in the industry, Reyna Graves, a Merchandising Buyer for Sprouts Farmers Market.

According to Graves, ready-to-eat spinach is indeed good to go, with one caveat. "Yes, bags of spinach are considered ready to eat," she explains, "if it says 'washed' on the packaging." She notes that Sprouts works closely with farmers near its stores, ones who commit to organic, non-GMO products and sustainable practices. That ensures the season's freshest produce, but when the product is packaged and "ready to eat," like bagged spinach, it must be thoroughly washed and labeled as such. That means you can literally eat it straight from the bag.

Look for terms such as "washed," "pre-washed," "triple-washed," and "ready to eat," signaling the spinach has gone through controlled washing in a facility that follows specific food-safety rules. You may think it never hurts to wash ready-to-eat spinach again, but if you choose to do so, take care that it doesn't come into contact with unclean surfaces or cooking utensils in your home. That could cause cross-contamination, defeating the benefits of buying spinach in bags.