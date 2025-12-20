This Unusual Ice Cream Has Nearly Vanished — Here's Who Still Makes It

Ice cream's sweet origin could date back to the Tang dynasty, so it's safe to say the cold confection has undergone some changes since its inception. Flavors wax and wane in popularity. Vintage ice creams of yesteryear that were once ubiquitous are now impossible to find anywhere, and among those is the increasingly rare black walnut flavored ice cream. Black walnut is a nostalgic ice cream flavor that highlights the earthy nuttiness of the black walnut, which is bolder in flavor than the English walnut, which is the other main type of walnut and what you can usually find in stores these days.

Black walnut ice cream became popular in the mid-1900s, especially in the Midwest and Southern United States. Jacob Basecke, Executive Vice President of Hammons Black Walnuts, the country's "leading processor of wild-harvested black walnuts," told 417 Mag, "Hammons made it possible for dairies across the country — both regional and national — to feature this unique nut in ice cream, helping introduce it to a broader audience and establishing it as a nostalgic American classic."

One of the original 31 flavors at Baskin-Robbins, black walnut once enjoyed a heyday of popularity, but while it's no longer a staple everywhere you go, some brands still offer it. Blue Bell, Braum's, Belfonte, and Hiland Dairy are just some well-known brands that still sell black walnut ice cream. Devotees of the flavor seem intent on keeping it alive, so much so that we may be eying a resurgence in popularity.