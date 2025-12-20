This Is Hands-Down The Best Type Of Vinegar To Clean Blueberries With

The sad truth about fresh fruit is that it can also come with some unwanted hitchhikers. Bugs, dirt, and pesticides naturally find their way into the fruit you buy from your grocery store, and proper cleaning is an important first step when enjoying treats like blueberries. Luckily, it's nothing that a quick vinegar rinse can't fix. While any vinegar will certainly get the job done, there is one type that is better than the rest at cleaning your precious fruits and berries.

The reason vinegar is so great for cleaning fruit lies in its low pH, which can break down pesticides and stop harmful bacteria and mold from growing. A vinegar bath can even make your fresh berries last longer. But what type of vinegar you use matters, and while any kind of vinegar would get the job done, white vinegar is particularly good for cleaning blueberries and other fruits. White distilled vinegar is a household staple and is often used for cleaning and other non-cooking purposes. When added to water and used as a fruit rinse, white vinegar creates an acidic environment that banishes bugs and pesticides from your precious fruit bowl, leaving you with plump and delicious blueberries.