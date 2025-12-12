New Dollar Stores Can Actually Decrease Food Access For Communities, According To Research

Dollar stores may increase food deserts in some U.S. communities while leaving others unscathed. This is according to new research bolstering a growing body of evidence suggesting the discount chains don't always lead to a decline in food security, which has long been feared. Because dollar stores tend to sell lots of junk food, community leaders in some areas have moved to limit their growth out of fear that the discounters will force out of business other stores that sell healthier food.

Wanting to find out if this is really true, researchers at the University of Florida used machine learning and neighborhood-level data to see whether the opening of a dollar store in an area ultimately decreases food access. They found that in urban areas with only one grocer, the entry of a dollar store does indeed contribute to food insecurity, which is known to lead to adults being unable to get recommended nutrition. In 14% of these areas, a measurable decline in food access was confirmed. That's particularly difficult for these regions because they may already have high poverty rates.

However, when looking at urban and rural areas in general, the researchers found little effect, and they noted that the results can differ from neighborhood to neighborhood. That means blanket moves to ban dollar stores might not be appropriate for some communities, especially as more research needs to be done into whether these discount stores may actually sometimes improve food access or benefit consumers in other ways, according to the University of Florida scientists.